ISLAMABAD – High-level diplomatic talks between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye under the the Makkah Defence Agreement are scheduled to take place in Islamabad on November 26 and 27.

Reports said the foreign ministers of the three nations will gather in the federal capital to discuss the implementation of the pact, bilateral cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.

The upcoming trilateral dialogue takes place against a backdrop of growing regional security challenges.

Through these discussions, Islamabad, Riyadh, and Ankara aim to strengthen their defense ties and establish formal frameworks to collectively address common security threats.

In October 2026, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye had agreed to deploy military forces and capabilities in the kingdom amid Houthi attacks.

Foreign Office said the three countries had held an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Defence Alliance to address the security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia, the FO statement said.

“The committee decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom, in accordance with the approved arrangements and the national legislation of the parties, thereby enhancing readiness, military integration, and the collective capacity to confront and counter threats,” it added.