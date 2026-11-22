ISLAMABAD – The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has decided to start an online system for attesting educational certificates from January 1, 2027. Under the new system, certificates will be verified from home, and there will be no need to visit IBCC offices or send documents by courier.

According to reports, this is a major change in how educational certificates are attested. All steps, from submitting the application to issuing the attested certificate, will be completed on the IBCC portal.

The IBCC said students will be able to download and print their attested certificates from their portal accounts. Once a certificate has been attested, no separate attestation fee will be charged for any additional copies of the same certificate printed as needed.

The decision to move to fully online attestation was taken at a meeting of the IBCC Board of Directors, chaired by Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.

According to IBCC Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, the online facility will be available for eligible certificates from 29 examination boards across the country, as well as from religious seminaries (madaris). He said four to five lakh students are expected to benefit, saving them travel costs and waiting time. The new attestation system was developed on the instructions of Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mehboob.