LAHORE – Pakistan’s journalistic community is mourning the loss of one of its most outspoken defenders of press freedom, with All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) remembering seasoned journalist and human rights activist Hussain Naqi, who passed away in Lahore on Sunday morning after a heart attack.

APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Muhammad Athar Kazi expressed profound sorrow over Naqi’s sudden death, describing his lifelong struggle for independent journalism, democratic values and human rights as a legacy that would continue to inspire future generations.

APNS leadership acknowledged Naqi’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression and defending fundamental rights, saying his contributions to Pakistan’s media and democratic development would never be forgotten.

Both officials extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fellow journalists, while praying for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Naqi’s death has brought an extraordinary journey of more than seven decades to an end, during which he remained at the forefront of campaigns against censorship, injustice and restrictions on democratic freedoms.

Known for refusing to compromise on his principles, Naqi faced imprisonment and pressure from authorities during his long career but continued raising his voice against injustice and violations of civil liberties.

His association with HRCP was for nearly three decades. During this period, he performed several responsibilities, including serving as the organisation’s treasurer, and remained actively involved as a council member until his death.

President Asif Ali Zardari joined the nationwide tributes, expressing deep sorrow over the journalist’s passing and recognising his remarkable role in promoting democracy, protecting human rights and defending freedom of the press. The president also conveyed condolences to Naqi’s family and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Fellow journalists recalled how Naqi mentored younger colleagues, encouraged them to challenge injustice and frequently led demonstrations demanding constitutional freedoms and media independence.

His death is end of an era in Pakistan’s journalism, leaving behind a legacy of courage, resistance and an enduring struggle for the right to speak freely.