ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is gearing up for major diplomatic engagement as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prepares to visit Russia on November 30 for crucial talks with President Vladimir Putin, with energy deals, defence cooperation, trade expansion and regional security high on the agenda.

The three-day official visit to Moscow, taking place at the invitation of the Russian president, is expected to open fresh avenues for cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow as both countries seek to deepen their diplomatic, strategic and economic partnership.

The upcoming meeting between the two leaders is expected to cover a broad range of issues, including bilateral relations, trade, foreign investment, defence cooperation, energy security and evolving regional developments. Economic cooperation is likely to remain focus, with Pakistan seeking stronger commercial engagement with Russia and opportunities to attract investment in critical sectors.

Both sides are expected to explore ways to expand bilateral trade, strengthen industrial cooperation and develop new partnerships in the oil and gas sectors.

One of the major issues expected to feature in the discussions is the long-awaited revival of Pakistan Steel Mills. The two countries are likely to examine possibilities for Russian cooperation in restoring the industrial facility, alongside broader initiatives aimed at supporting Pakistan’s industrial development.

Energy cooperation will also feature prominently, with discussions expected on oil and gas supplies and potential investment opportunities. Another important issue will be the financial obstacles affecting bilateral trade.

Islamabad and Moscow are expected to explore solutions to banking restrictions and trade payment difficulties that have complicated commercial transactions between businesses in the two countries.

The visit could also pave the way for a significant diplomatic engagement next year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to formally invite President Vladimir Putin to undertake an official visit to Pakistan in 2027. Such an invitation would signal Islamabad’s intention to maintain high-level political engagement with Moscow and further strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

The prime minister’s diplomatic engagements will not end in Moscow. Sharif is scheduled to travel directly to Iran to represent Pakistan at the 18th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, beginning in Tehran on December 3.

The back-to-back visits come as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its relationships with regional partners while addressing economic challenges and expanding international trade opportunities.

With energy cooperation, industrial investment, banking arrangements and regional diplomacy on the agenda, Shehbaz Sharif’s Moscow visit could prove an important step in shaping the next phase of Pakistan-Russia relations.