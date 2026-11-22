WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump wants to make nuclear deal with Iran that outlasts his presidency and stands the test of time. Determined to prevent Tehran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons, POTUS is pushing for permanent agreement that no future American leader can reverse, regardless of who takes control of the White House.

He said Tehran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, regardless of which administration holds power in Washington as tensions continue unabated in Middle East. Both US and Iran hold tough negotiating positions despite growing international pressure to prevent another military escalation.

Trump expressed frustration over Iran’s record of complying with previous agreements, accusing Tehran of repeatedly abandoning commitments shortly after reaching diplomatic settlements. American president insisted that Washington must negotiate a lasting agreement that cannot be weakened or reversed by future US administrations. He made it clear that his objective was to establish permanent restrictions preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, regardless of political changes in the United States.

Trump addressed speculation surrounding Washington’s intentions toward Iran’s political leadership, claiming that substantial changes had already occurred within Tehran’s ruling establishment. According to US president, his administration has dealt with three different groups of Iranian leaders, calling developments as an extraordinary transformation of the country’s leadership.

Trump suggested that the current Iranian representatives appeared somewhat more reasonable than their predecessors, although he acknowledged that negotiations continued to present considerable challenges. His remarks come as Washington attempts to secure a diplomatic breakthrough while maintaining pressure on Tehran over its nuclear ambitions.

Iran responded with its own conditions, insisting that any agreement with Washington must include credible guarantees against another military confrontation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that indirect communication between the two countries was continuing through international mediators.

Iranian officials have already discussed potential confidence-building measures with mediators, including arrangements intended to establish trust and prevent future violations of any agreement. Tehran’s primary objective is to secure a lasting settlement that eliminates the possibility of renewed war while protecting its sovereignty and national interests.

Araghchi stressed that Iran would not accept an agreement that undermined its dignity or compromised what its leadership considers achievements during the military confrontation. However, he maintained that a fair and mutually acceptable settlement remained possible if both sides demonstrated a serious commitment to diplomacy.

Despite expressing willingness to negotiate, Tehran has drawn firm boundaries concerning its nuclear programme. Iranian foreign minister identified the retention of highly enriched uranium within Iranian territory as one of the country’s central negotiating conditions.

As tensions continue, Qatar has stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring Washington and Tehran closer to an agreement. Gulf nation has emerged as a key intermediary, facilitating communication between the two countries and exploring possible arrangements to prevent further military escalation.

Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held discussions with senior Qatari officials in Berlin on Thursday, focusing on mediation efforts and possible pathways toward renewed negotiations. The diplomatic push comes as the ongoing conflict continues to destabilise the Middle East, disrupt international shipping routes and place pressure on global energy markets.