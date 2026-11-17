WASHINGTON – A chilling intelligence warning puts Washington on alert amid fears over possible Iranian radioactive bomb attack targeting top Trump administration officials.

CNN and other US media outlets reported that Tehran is exploring plans to target senior members of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington with radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon. American intelligence agencies intercepted discussions suggesting that potential attacks could involve specific government officials and locations in the US capital.

The reported intelligence prompted high-level security consultations and contingency planning, although authorities have not confirmed any imminent attack. The information suggests Iran may be developing possible attack options rather than preparing to execute an approved operation.

One of alarming parts of intelligence involves claims that radioactive substances or chemical agents may already have been secretly stored inside American territory. Intercepted Iranian communications reportedly referred to bomb-making materials concealed within the United States, raising questions about whether dangerous substances could have entered the country years before the current conflict.

Some intelligence officials believe security vulnerabilities along America’s borders over the past decade may have created opportunities to move such materials undetected. There are also concerns that Iran could recruit individuals already living in the United States instead of sending trained operatives from overseas.

These serious claims remain unverified as American authorities have not publicly confirmed the discovery of hidden materials or established that Iran possesses an operational network capable of carrying out such an attack.

The intelligence warnings have emerged as several senior members of Trump’s administration face heightened security arrangements. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was reportedly moved into military accommodation last week following security concerns involving Iran-linked threats.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have also reportedly stayed at military facilities, including Fort McNair in Washington. The relocations are understood to be connected to broader security concerns surrounding Iranian threats rather than the newly reported dirty-bomb scenario alone.

Unlike a nuke, a dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material over a surrounding area. Although its explosive power is far smaller than that of an atomic bomb, radioactive contamination could create serious disruption, force evacuations and require lengthy cleanup operations.

US intelligence officials are now looking to find whether Iran might consider using chemical weapons against US military personnel in the Middle East. The assessments prompted additional contingency planning for troops, diplomats and intelligence personnel stationed across the region.

Israeli intelligence officials have reportedly shared assessments suggesting that Iran is exploring methods of delivering chemical agents through missiles, drones or covert transportation networks.

The warnings come as US-Israel conflict with Iran, which escalated in February 2026, continues to strain regional security. Military strikes, economic sanctions and restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz have intensified pressure on Tehran, while diplomatic negotiations remain deadlocked.

Trump suggested the war could end relatively soon, claiming Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened. However, he warned that American forces remain prepared to respond to further provocations. US officials fear hardline groups opposed to a diplomatic settlement could attempt to derail negotiations through provocative actions.

Despite the alarming intelligence, there is no publicly confirmed evidence that Iran has deployed a dirty bomb, positioned chemical weapons inside the United States or authorized an attack against Trump administration officials.