LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan stayed at Rs408,936 on Tuesday as the bullion market took breather after back to back decline.

Gold / Silver Price Gold (24K) – Per Tola Rs408,936 Gold (24K) – 10 Grams Rs350,596 International Gold – Per Ounce $3,864 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,228 Lahore – Piece Gold Rs412,000 Lahore – Pathoor Gold Rs407,000 Karachi – Gold Rs411,500 Peshawar – Gold Rs425,000

The rate for 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs350,596, providing a temporary pause in the price fluctuations witnessed during recent trading sessions.

The global bullion market followed a similar pattern, with gold holding steady at $3,864 per ounce. The absence of fresh movement in international prices coincided with a quiet trading session in Pakistan, where the nationwide benchmark remained unchanged.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

Although the official nationwide benchmark remained stable, quotations in major bullion markets continued to vary, with dealers reporting different buying and selling prices.

In Lahore, the Piece category of gold was quoted at Rs412,000 for selling and Rs411,500 for buying.