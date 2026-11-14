Gold Price in Pakistan Today: Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Rates – 14 November 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan slipped to Rs411,636, while price of 10 grams of gold settled at Rs352,911 for weekend.

Precious Metal Latest Price 24K Gold – Per Tola Rs411,636 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs352,911 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,467 Silver – 10 Grams Rs4,687 International Gold – Per Ounce $3,891

The week began with an increase in gold prices, but the brief rally soon turned into a sustained decline. On November 9, gold gained Rs3,200 per tola to reach Rs432,336. However, the market changed direction the following day, triggering four consecutive trading sessions of losses.

The steepest fall occurred on November 12, when gold shed Rs10,900 per tola in a single session.

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Change November 9 Rs432,336 +Rs3,200 November 10 Rs430,836 −Rs1,500 November 11 Rs427,436 −Rs3,400 November 12 Rs416,536 −Rs10,900 November 13 Rs411,636 −Rs4,900

Because domestic bullion rates are closely linked to international prices, a decline in the global market typically translates into lower gold prices in Pakistan. Exchange-rate movements and local market conditions can also influence the final rates.

Silver followed a similar downward trajectory, losing Rs111 per tola to reach Rs5,467, while the price of 10 grams declined by Rs95 to Rs4,687.

However, gold prices remain sensitive to international market developments, and the recent decline does not necessarily indicate that rates will continue falling.