Gold Price in Pakistan Today: Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Rates – 14 November 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan slipped to Rs411,636, while price of 10 grams of gold settled at Rs352,911 for weekend.
Latest Gold and Silver Rates
|Precious Metal
|Latest Price
|24K Gold – Per Tola
|Rs411,636
|24K Gold – 10 Grams
|Rs352,911
|Silver – Per Tola
|Rs5,467
|Silver – 10 Grams
|Rs4,687
|International Gold – Per Ounce
|$3,891
The week began with an increase in gold prices, but the brief rally soon turned into a sustained decline. On November 9, gold gained Rs3,200 per tola to reach Rs432,336. However, the market changed direction the following day, triggering four consecutive trading sessions of losses.
The steepest fall occurred on November 12, when gold shed Rs10,900 per tola in a single session.
|Date
|Gold Price Per Tola
|Daily Change
|November 9
|Rs432,336
|+Rs3,200
|November 10
|Rs430,836
|−Rs1,500
|November 11
|Rs427,436
|−Rs3,400
|November 12
|Rs416,536
|−Rs10,900
|November 13
|Rs411,636
|−Rs4,900
Because domestic bullion rates are closely linked to international prices, a decline in the global market typically translates into lower gold prices in Pakistan. Exchange-rate movements and local market conditions can also influence the final rates.
Silver followed a similar downward trajectory, losing Rs111 per tola to reach Rs5,467, while the price of 10 grams declined by Rs95 to Rs4,687.
However, gold prices remain sensitive to international market developments, and the recent decline does not necessarily indicate that rates will continue falling.