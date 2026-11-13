Gold Prices in Pakistan Drop to Rs411,636 after Fourth Straight Fall

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan slipped for fourth consecutive trading session as a fresh downturn in international bullion markets pushed domestic rates to several months low.

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by another Rs4,900 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs411,636. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs4,201, settling at Rs352,911 in the domestic market.

Latest Gold and Silver Rates

Precious Metal Latest Price Changes Gold (24K) – 1 Tola Rs411,636 –Rs4,900 Gold (24K) – 10 Grams Rs352,911 –Rs4,201 Silver – 1 Tola Rs5,467 –Rs111 Silver – 10 Grams Rs4,687 –Rs95 International Gold – 1 Ounce $3,891 –$49

International Gold Prices

The latest downturn in Pakistan coincided with renewed weakness in the international bullion market, where gold prices fell by another $49 per ounce. Following the decline, international gold was trading at $3,891 per ounce, compared with $3,940 in the previous session.

The continued pressure on global bullion prices has contributed to falling domestic rates, as international market movements remain an important factor in determining gold prices across Pakistan.

Gold started the week with Rs3,200 jump, reaching Rs432,336. However, the rally proved short-lived as prices reversed direction the following day. On November 10, the precious metal became cheaper by Rs1,500 per tola, followed by another reduction of Rs3,400 on November 11. The biggest single-day decline came on November 12, when gold plunged by Rs10,900 per tola, taking the rate down to Rs416,536 per tola.