Pakistan’s Mineral Wealth attracts Fresh Investment Interest from Barrick Mining

KARACHI – Canadian mining giant Barrick is looking beyond Reko Diq, eyeing fresh investments in Karachi and Gwadar that could open a new chapter in Pakistan’s mineral industry and economic growth.

Barrick’s latest investment interest could expand its ties with Pakistan, which has largely centred on developing the giant copper-gold deposits in Balochistan’s Chagai.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met delegation of Canadian mining company led by its Chairman, John Thornton, in Islamabad. Two sides discuss opportunities to transform the country’s untapped mineral resources into industrial development, employment and sustained economic growth.

بانی و ایگزیکٹو شریک چیئرمین آئیون ھو مائنز، رابرٹ فریڈلینڈ کی وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے ملاقات ہوئی. گفتگو کرتے ہوئے وزیرِ اعظم نے کہا کہ پاکستان معدنی وسائل سے مالا مال ملک ہے، تانبے، سونے اور اہم معدنیات کے وسیع ذخائر کو بروئے کار لانے کے لیے عالمی شراکت داروں کے ساتھ مل کر کام کرنے کے لیے پُرعزم ہیں. پاکستان کو ترجیحی معدنیاتی سرمایہ کاری کی منزل قرار دینا، عالمی سرمایہ کاروں کے پاکستان کی معدنی استعداد اور سرمایہ کاری کے ماحول پر بڑھتے ہوئے اعتماد کا مظہر ہے. آئیون ھو مائنز کی پاکستان میں دلچسپی اور مقامی شراکت داروں کے ساتھ تعاون کا خیرمقدم کرتے ہیں. وزیرِ اعظم نے مزید کہا کہ پاکستان منرلز انویسٹمنٹ فورم میں مفاہمتی یادداشتوں کا تبادلہ خوش آئند امر ہے. معدنی شعبے میں سرمایہ کاری کے لیے موزوں ماحول کی فراہمی حکومت کی ترجیحات میں شامل ہے. خصوصی سرمایہ کاری سہولت کونسل (ایس آئی ایف سی) کے ذریعے آئیون ھو مائنز کو مکمل سہولت فراہم کی جائے گی. وفد نے وزیراعظم کی قیادت، علاقائی امن و استحکام اور معاشی اصلاحات کے لیے ان کی کوششوں کو سراہا۔ وزیراعظم نے کہا کہ پاکستان میں تانبے، سونے اور اہم معدنیات کے وسیع ذخائر موجود ہیں، جن سے استفادہ کرکے ملکی معیشت اور عوام کی خوشحالی میں اضافہ کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ انہوں نے پاکستان کو معدنیاتی سرمایہ کاری کے لیے ترجیحی منزل قرار دینے پر آئیون ھو مائنز کا خیرمقدم کیا۔ ملاقات میں پاکستان منرلز انویسٹمنٹ فورم کے موقع پر مفاہمتی یادداشتوں کے تبادلے پر بھی تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا۔ ملاقات میں نائب وزیرِ اعظم و وزیرِ خارجہ سینیٹر اسحاق ڈار، وفاقی وزراء محمداورنگزیب، علی پرویز ملک، معاونین خصوصی طارق فاطمی، لیفٹینینٹ جنرل (ر) محمد ظفر اقبال اور متعلقہ اعلی حکام نے شرکت کی. — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 13, 2026

Barrick representatives expressed particular interest in developing mineral processing industries in Karachi and Gwadar, two strategically important locations with access to major ports and international shipping routes.

Such investments, if finalised, could help Pakistan expand beyond traditional mineral extraction towards domestic processing and value-added production, strengthening industrial activity and potentially creating new export opportunities.

The delegation also praised the government’s decision to organise the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026, describing the initiative as an important step towards attracting global investment and accelerating development of the mining sector.

Welcoming Barrick’s interest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan possessed enormous mineral resources that could play a decisive role in strengthening the national economy. He identified Balochistan as a province with particularly significant potential and emphasised that mineral development must bring meaningful improvements to the lives of its residents.

The prime minister said the government’s priorities included generating employment, expanding technical training opportunities for young people and ensuring that communities surrounding mining projects benefit directly from economic activity.

He highlighted Reko Diq copper-gold project as a major example of how international investment could help unlock Pakistan’s natural resources while encouraging infrastructure development and new business opportunities.

PM Shehbaz is confident that a successful Reko Diq venture could provide framework for future international mining partnerships and help establish Pakistan as an attractive destination for long-term industrial investment.