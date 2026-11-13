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Pakistan’s Mineral Wealth attracts Fresh Investment Interest from Barrick Mining

By Staff Reporter
8:41 pm | Nov 13, 2026
Pakistans Mineral Wealth Attracts Fresh Investment Interest From Barrick Mining

KARACHI – Canadian mining giant Barrick is looking beyond Reko Diq, eyeing fresh investments in Karachi and Gwadar that could open a new chapter in Pakistan’s mineral industry and economic growth.

Barrick’s latest investment interest could expand its ties with Pakistan, which has largely centred on developing the giant copper-gold deposits in Balochistan’s Chagai.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met delegation of Canadian mining company led by its Chairman, John Thornton, in Islamabad. Two sides discuss opportunities to transform the country’s untapped mineral resources into industrial development, employment and sustained economic growth.

Barrick representatives expressed particular interest in developing mineral processing industries in Karachi and Gwadar, two strategically important locations with access to major ports and international shipping routes.

Such investments, if finalised, could help Pakistan expand beyond traditional mineral extraction towards domestic processing and value-added production, strengthening industrial activity and potentially creating new export opportunities.

The delegation also praised the government’s decision to organise the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026, describing the initiative as an important step towards attracting global investment and accelerating development of the mining sector.

Welcoming Barrick’s interest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan possessed enormous mineral resources that could play a decisive role in strengthening the national economy. He identified Balochistan as a province with particularly significant potential and emphasised that mineral development must bring meaningful improvements to the lives of its residents.

The prime minister said the government’s priorities included generating employment, expanding technical training opportunities for young people and ensuring that communities surrounding mining projects benefit directly from economic activity.

He highlighted Reko Diq copper-gold project as a major example of how international investment could help unlock Pakistan’s natural resources while encouraging infrastructure development and new business opportunities.

PM Shehbaz is confident that a successful Reko Diq venture could provide framework for future international mining partnerships and help establish Pakistan as an attractive destination for long-term industrial investment.

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to revive Balochistan’s Reko Diq Project

 

Staff Reporter

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