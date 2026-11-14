US Dollar to PKR Today – Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on November 14, 2026

LAHORE – US Dollar is being sold at Rs279.55, UK pound at Rs372.72 and the euro at Rs310.93 in the country’s open currency market, according toavailable for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The latest currency rate list shows USD being bought at Rs277.25 and sold at Rs279.55. UK Pound’s buying rate is Rs366.17 and selling rate stands at Rs372.72. Euro is available at Rs310.93 against buying rate of Rs305.97.

Saudi Riyal is being bought at Rs73.85 and sold at Rs74.40, while the UAE dirham stands at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.25 for selling. Other Gulf currencies command considerably higher prices. The Kuwaiti dinar tops the latest exchange rate list at Rs894.25 on the selling side, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs745.27 and the Omani riyal at Rs731.25.