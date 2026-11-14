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US Dollar to PKR Today – Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on November 14, 2026

By News Desk
8:42 am | Nov 14, 2026
LAHORE – US Dollar is being sold at Rs279.55, UK pound at Rs372.72 and the euro at Rs310.93 in the country’s open currency market, according to exchange rates available for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The latest currency rate list shows USD being bought at Rs277.25 and sold at Rs279.55.  UK Pound’s buying rate is Rs366.17 and selling rate stands at Rs372.72. Euro is available at Rs310.93 against buying rate of Rs305.97.

Saudi Riyal is being bought at Rs73.85 and sold at Rs74.40, while the UAE dirham stands at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.25 for selling. Other Gulf currencies command considerably higher prices. The Kuwaiti dinar tops the latest exchange rate list at Rs894.25 on the selling side, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs745.27 and the Omani riyal at Rs731.25.

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – November 14, 2026

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar (USD) 277.25 279.55
Euro (EUR) 305.97 310.93
British Pound (GBP) 366.17 372.72
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.45 76.25
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.85 74.40
Australian Dollar 186.76 193.69
Bahraini Dinar 733.27 745.27
Canadian Dollar 193.96 200.72
Chinese Yuan 38.55 38.90
Danish Krone 42.95 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 34.95 35.95
Indian Rupee 2.50 3.10
Japanese Yen 1.7198 1.7893
Kuwaiti Dinar 882.18 894.25
Malaysian Ringgit 68.35 69.30
New Zealand Dollar 153.89 158.44
Norwegian Krone 28.75 28.94
Omani Riyal 718.19 731.25
Qatari Riyal 75.07 77.08
Singapore Dollar 215.63 221.58
Swedish Krona 28.60 28.95
Swiss Franc 328.04 335.53
Thai Baht 8.25 8.85

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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