US Flight Shutdown Live Status, Updates, Cancellation for November 13-14

Thousands of passengers were left stranded as a sudden technical failure brought US air travel to a standstill on Friday. Although FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop, the chaos is far from over, with more than 5,000 flights cancelled and delays stretching up to five hours at major airports, including Chicago, Miami and Dallas.
At 20:54 UTC on Nov. 13, FAA issued nationwide ground stop for all flights departing for US airports because of an equipment outage. At that moment, 4,042 flights bound for US airports were already in the air. The ground stop has since been lifted. Even so, over 5,000 flights have been cancelled so far, and the figure was still climbing.
US Flight Shutdown
Chicago O’Hare led the early cancellation count with 229, followed by New York’s LaGuardia and JFK. Nine airports were named as most affected when cancellations passed 1,700.
|Airport
|Cancellations
|Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
|229
|New York LaGuardia (LGA)
|205
|New York JFK (JFK)
|189
|Atlanta (ATL)
|153
|San Francisco (SFO)
|108
|Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
|103
|Boston (BOS)
|97
|Denver (DEN)
|96
|Washington Dulles (IAD)
|74
Flight Staus
|Rank
|Airport
|Disruption
|Cancelled flights
|Delayed flights
|Average delay (min)
|1
|Chicago O’Hare International (ORD)
|5.0
|87 (69%)
|35 (28%)
|284
|2
|Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL)
|5.0
|69 (71%)
|28 (29%)
|239
|3
|Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW)
|5.0
|98 (72%)
|35 (26%)
|318
|4
|Denver International (DEN)
|5.0
|66 (55%)
|41 (34%)
|242
|5
|Los Angeles International (LAX)
|5.0
|25 (29%)
|48 (56%)
|212
|6
|Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)
|5.0
|66 (76%)
|21 (24%)
|280
|7
|Miami International (MIA)
|5.0
|33 (56%)
|19 (32%)
|187
|8
|Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)
|5.0
|38 (54%)
|26 (37%)
|231
|9
|Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)
|5.0
|23 (39%)
|26 (44%)
|121
|10
|Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
|5.0
|31 (53%)
|24 (41%)
|219
Chicago O’Hare
O’Hare’s board shows the pattern across the system: American Eagle regional flights to Midwest cities were cancelled in bulk, as were services by Mexican carriers Volaris and Viva. Many mainline and cargo flights left late rather than being cancelled, some with estimated departures hours behind schedule. Times are local airport times; “(+n)” marks codeshare flight numbers.
|Scheduled
|Flight
|Destination
|Airline
|Aircraft
|Reg.
|Gate
|Status
|Fri 10:10 PM
|UA5124
|Eau Claire (EAU)
|SkyWest Airlines
|CRJ2
|N699BR
|B24
|Estimated dep. 11:09 PM
|Fri 10:15 PM
|AA4765 (+4)
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|American Eagle
|E75L
|N429YX
|L21
|Estimated dep. 5:28 AM
|Fri 10:15 PM
|AA6364 (+1)
|Waterloo (ALO)
|American Eagle
|CRJ7
|N756SK
|L10C
|Estimated dep. 11:16 PM
|Fri 10:30 PM
|AA2805 (+4)
|Indianapolis (IND)
|American Airlines
|B738
|N315PE
|L2A
|Estimated dep. 2:31 AM
|Fri 10:30 PM
|AA2865 (+8)
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|American Airlines
|A319
|N748UW
|K8
|Estimated dep. 12:45 AM
|Fri 10:30 PM
|AA4434 (+2)
|Madison (MSN)
|American Airlines
|E75
|–
|L7
|Canceled
|Fri 10:30 PM
|AA499 (+3)
|Cedar Rapids (CID)
|American Airlines
|A319
|N833AW
|H14
|Canceled
|Fri 10:30 PM
|AV263 (+1)
|Bogota (BOG)
|avianca
|A20N
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Fri 10:35 PM
|AA2626 (+4)
|Denver (DEN)
|American Airlines
|A321
|N157AA
|H10
|Canceled
|Fri 10:35 PM
|AA3464 (+5)
|Nashville (BNA)
|American Eagle
|E75L
|N334CR
|L23
|Canceled
|Fri 10:35 PM
|AA3817 (+3)
|Rochester (RST)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N792JB
|L6B
|Canceled
|Fri 10:35 PM
|AA4379 (+6)
|Grand Rapids (GRR)
|American Eagle
|E75S
|N101HQ
|L9
|Canceled
|Fri 10:35 PM
|AA4990 (+2)
|Kalamazoo (AZO)
|American Airlines
|CRJ7
|–
|H3A
|Estimated dep. 11:49 PM
|Fri 10:35 PM
|LH433 (+2)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|Lufthansa
|B789
|D-ABPI
|B16
|Estimated dep. 11:03 PM
|Fri 10:37 PM
|AA4972 (+1)
|Evansville (EVV)
|American Airlines
|CRJ7
|–
|G13
|Estimated dep. 11:06 PM
|Fri 10:38 PM
|AA6227 (+2)
|Sioux Falls (FSD)
|American Airlines
|CRJ7
|–
|L10B
|Estimated dep. 11:14 PM
|Fri 10:39 PM
|AA3292 (+2)
|St. Louis (STL)
|American Airlines
|A319
|N776XF
|K8
|Canceled
|Fri 10:40 PM
|CLX83E
|Luxembourg (LUX)
|Cargolux
|B748
|LX-VCB
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:04 PM
|Fri 10:40 PM
|AA4529 (+4)
|Kansas City (MCI)
|American Eagle
|E75L
|N435YX
|L11
|Canceled
|Fri 10:45 PM
|PR133
|Manila (MNL)
|Philippine Airlines
|A359
|RP-C3501
|–
|Estimated dep. 10:55 PM
|Fri 10:47 PM
|AA3595 (+6)
|Omaha (OMA)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N764JD
|H2
|Canceled
|Fri 10:50 PM
|7L4872
|Frankfurt (HHN)
|Silk Way West Airlines
|74F
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Fri 10:53 PM
|AA4548 (+5)
|Des Moines (DSM)
|American Eagle
|E75L
|N440YX
|L25
|Canceled
|Fri 10:56 PM
|5X605
|Louisville (SDF)
|UPS
|A306
|N173UP
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:09 PM
|Fri 11:00 PM
|5Y6079
|Atlanta (ATL)
|Atlas Air
|B744
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:10 PM
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA3426 (+1)
|Green Bay (GRB)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N792JB
|L22
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA3463 (+2)
|Peoria (PIA)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N763CC
|L6A
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA3469 (+2)
|Moline (MLI)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N768RD
|L2C
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA3527 (+1)
|Wausau (CWA)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N784DP
|L24
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA3713 (+2)
|La Crosse (LSE)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N780AH
|L5
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA3901 (+1)
|Appleton (ATW)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N744DB
|L7
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA4462 (+2)
|Madison (MSN)
|American Eagle
|E75S
|N104HQ
|L5
|Canceled
|Fri 11:00 PM
|AA6455
|Marion (MWA)
|American Airlines
|CRJ7
|–
|H1A
|Estimated dep. 11:27 PM
|Fri 11:00 PM
|DL8922
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|Delta Air Lines
|B752
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:10 PM
|Fri 11:00 PM
|DL8922
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|Delta Air Lines
|B752
|N655DL
|M12
|Estimated dep. 11:15 PM
|Fri 11:02 PM
|AA4029 (+1)
|Bloomington (BMI)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N782SM
|L10C
|Canceled
|Fri 11:05 PM
|AA3847 (+2)
|Springfield (SPI)
|American Eagle
|E170
|N779RN
|L27
|Canceled
|Fri 11:08 PM
|FX1247
|Memphis (MEM)
|FedEx
|B763
|N195FE
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:08 PM
|Fri 11:25 PM
|CZ2548
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|China Southern Airlines
|B77F
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:35 PM
|Fri 11:30 PM
|BR55 (+2)
|Taipei (TPE)
|EVA Air (Sanrio Characters Livery)
|B77W
|B-16722
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:40 PM
|Fri 11:35 PM
|CA1018
|Shanghai (PVG)
|Air China
|B77F
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 10:45 PM
|Fri 11:55 PM
|QR8168
|Houston (IAH)
|Qatar Airways
|B77L
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 1:06 AM
|Sat 12:04 AM
|Y4703 (+1)
|Mexico City (MEX)
|Volaris
|A21N
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 12:25 AM
|CZ2548
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|China Southern Airlines
|77X
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 12:30 AM
|CMB529
|N/A
|N/A
|B744
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 12:40 AM
|Sat 12:35 AM
|KE233
|Seattle (SEA)
|Korean Air Cargo
|B748
|HL7629
|–
|Estimated dep. 5:25 AM
|Sat 12:35 AM
|VB547
|Guadalajara (GDL)
|Viva
|A321
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 12:35 AM
|VB633
|Monterrey (MTY)
|Viva
|A320
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 12:42 AM
|Y47731 (+1)
|Silao (BJX)
|Volaris
|A320
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 1:00 AM
|CK226
|Shanghai (PVG)
|China Cargo Airlines
|B77F
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 1:21 AM
|Sat 1:00 AM
|CK626
|Shanghai (PVG)
|China Cargo Airlines
|B77F
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 12:22 AM
|Sat 1:05 AM
|VB187
|Mexico City (MEX)
|Viva
|A321
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 1:20 AM
|KZ7143
|Tokyo (NRT)
|Nippon Cargo Airlines
|B741
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 1:30 AM
|Sat 1:24 AM
|Y41703 (+1)
|Guadalajara (GDL)
|Volaris
|A20N
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 1:30 AM
|AM689 (+2)
|Mexico City (MEX)
|Aeromexico
|B38M
|XA-OTB
|M9
|Estimated dep. 2:30 AM
|Sat 1:35 AM
|Y87452
|Nanjing (NKG)
|Suparna Airlines
|74F
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 1:35 AM
|Y87456
|Shanghai (PVG)
|Suparna Airlines
|74F
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 2:10 AM
|KD220
|Anchorage (ANC)
|Western Global Airlines
|B744
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 2:20 AM
|Sat 2:20 AM
|AF6735
|Dublin (DUB)
|Air France
|B77L
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 3:07 AM
|Sat 2:41 AM
|Y4873
|Puebla (PBC)
|Volaris
|A20N
|–
|–
|Canceled
|Sat 2:50 AM
|KZ7143
|Tokyo (NRT)
|Nippon Cargo Airlines
|741
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 3:45 AM
|5Y340
|Ezhou (EHU)
|Atlas Air
|74F
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 3:45 AM
|KE8232
|Seoul (ICN)
|Korean Air Cargo
|B77L
|HL8075
|–
|Estimated dep. 7:30 AM
|Sat 4:00 AM
|CK228
|Shanghai (PVG)
|China Cargo Airlines
|B77F
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 11:00 PM
|Sat 4:25 AM
|5Y654
|Miami (MIA)
|Atlas Air
|74F
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 4:45 AM
|CP340
|Ezhou (EHU)
|MSC Air
|77X
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 4:55 AM
|5Y6092
|Istanbul (IST)
|Atlas Air
|74F
|–
|–
|Scheduled
|Sat 4:55 AM
|TK6092
|Istanbul (IST)
|Turkish Airlines
|B744
|–
|–
|Estimated dep. 5:05 AM
|Sat 5:00 AM
|AA1606 (+2)
|Charlotte (CLT)
|American Airlines
|A321
|N163AA
|K16
|Estimated dep. 5:00 AM
|Sat 5:00 AM
|AA1995 (+1)
|Dallas (DFW)
|American Airlines
|B738
|N899NN
|L2A
|Estimated dep. 5:00 AM
|Sat 5:00 AM
|AA2107 (+1)
|Phoenix (PHX)
|American Airlines
|B738
|N922NN
|H14
|Estimated dep. 5:00 AM
|Sat 5:00 AM
|AA2984 (+2)
|Miami (MIA)
|American Airlines
|A321
|N587UW
|K8
|Estimated dep. 5:00 AM
|Sat 5:00 AM
|UA2455 (+1)
|New York (EWR)
|United Airlines
|B39M
|N17433
|C28
|Estimated dep. 5:00 AM
|Sat 5:30 AM
|AA1979 (+4)
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|American Airlines
|A321
|–
|H17
|Estimated dep. 5:30 AM
|Sat 5:30 AM
|DL1264 (+3)
|Atlanta (ATL)
|Delta Air Lines
|B739
|–
|M32
|Estimated dep. 5:45 AM
Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles
The boards at these four hubs show cancellations on both sides of the schedule: flights that could not leave and inbound flights that were scrapped before departure elsewhere. Each table below shows a sample of five departures and five arrivals as listed, in local airport time.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL)
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|11:09 PM
|Cleveland (CLE)
|DL1320
|Canceled
|11:09 PM
|Baltimore (BWI)
|DL2590
|Canceled
|11:10 PM
|St. Louis (STL)
|DL1403
|Estimated dep. 1:44 AM
|11:10 PM
|Norfolk (ORF)
|DL2338
|Canceled
|11:10 PM
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|DL2395
|Estimated dep. 11:46 PM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|11:13 PM
|Washington (IAD)
|F94409
|Estimated 11:48 PM
|11:15 PM
|Chicago (ORD)
|UA278
|Canceled
|11:15 PM
|Phoenix (PHX)
|WN4023
|Canceled
|11:18 PM
|New York (JFK)
|DL2190
|Canceled
|11:23 PM
|Washington (DCA)
|AA5510
|Canceled
Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
1,114 departures scheduled today.
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|10:11 PM
|Memphis (MEM)
|AA1758
|Estimated dep. 11:31 PM
|10:13 PM
|Louisville (SDF)
|5X793
|Estimated dep. 10:30 PM
|10:14 PM
|Lawton (LAW)
|AA5496
|Canceled
|10:15 PM
|Garden City (GCK)
|AA6377
|Estimated dep. 12:12 AM
|10:22 PM
|Birmingham (BHM)
|AA6234
|Estimated dep. 11:00 PM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|10:11 PM
|New York (LGA)
|AA803
|Estimated 3:48 AM
|10:15 PM
|Detroit (DTW)
|DL1207
|Estimated 1:24 AM
|10:15 PM
|Anchorage (ANC)
|KZ164
|Scheduled
|10:20 PM
|Toronto (YYZ)
|AC1033
|Canceled
|10:22 PM
|San Francisco (SFO)
|UA1375
|Canceled
Denver International (DEN)
1,088 departures scheduled today.
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|9:10 PM
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|F91292
|Estimated dep. 1:23 AM
|9:10 PM
|Portland (PDX)
|UA1770
|Estimated dep. 10:53 PM
|9:10 PM
|Colorado Springs (COS)
|UA4650
|Estimated dep. 10:52 PM
|9:10 PM
|Wichita (ICT)
|UA4755
|Estimated dep. 9:52 PM
|9:10 PM
|Rock Springs (RKS)
|UA5041
|Estimated dep. 10:27 PM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|9:10 PM
|Austin (AUS)
|WN3178
|Estimated 2:18 AM
|9:14 PM
|El Paso (ELP)
|F94418
|Scheduled
|9:26 PM
|Portland (PDX)
|AS687
|Estimated 1:04 AM
|9:27 PM
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|UA1027
|Canceled
|9:30 PM
|St. Louis (STL)
|F94567
|Estimated 1:11 AM
Los Angeles International (LAX)
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|8:10 PM
|San Francisco (SFO)
|DL1559
|Estimated dep. 11:36 PM
|8:10 PM
|Austin (AUS)
|WN775
|Canceled
|8:13 PM
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|GB403
|Estimated dep. 8:27 PM
|8:15 PM
|Portland (PDX)
|DL2457
|Canceled
|8:20 PM
|Albuquerque (ABQ)
|WN2479
|Estimated dep. 12:37 AM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|8:09 PM
|Dallas (DFW)
|AA854
|Estimated 12:19 AM
|8:10 PM
|Guadalajara (GDL)
|AM784
|Estimated 10:07 PM
|8:10 PM
|London (LHR)
|VS23
|Landed 8:05 PM
|8:14 PM
|San Francisco (SFO)
|AA6440
|Canceled
|8:15 PM
|London (LHR)
|AA135
|Landed 7:37 PM
Charlotte, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Houston
The same pattern repeats at the other five airports on the Flightradar24 list, with many cancelled arrivals from New York, Dallas and Washington. Samples of five departures and five arrivals are shown, in local airport time.
Charlotte Douglas (CLT)
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|11:13 PM
|Nashville (BNA)
|AA1502
|Estimated dep. 2:35 AM
|11:18 PM
|Louisville (SDF)
|5X1285
|Estimated dep. 11:31 PM
|2:15 AM
|Baltimore (BWI)
|WN544
|Canceled
|4:14 AM
|Baltimore (BWI)
|WN544
|Canceled
|5:00 AM
|Miami (MIA)
|AA2960
|Estimated dep. 5:00 AM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|11:11 PM
|New York (LGA)
|F93133
|Canceled
|11:27 PM
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|DL2929
|Canceled
|11:55 PM
|Dallas (DFW)
|AA579
|Canceled
|11:57 PM
|Atlanta (ATL)
|DL3177
|Canceled
|11:59 PM
|Miami (MIA)
|AA2822
|Estimated 3:35 AM
Miami International (MIA)
827 departures scheduled today.
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|11:12 PM
|Memphis (MEM)
|FX115
|Estimated dep. 12:30 AM
|11:15 PM
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|GB3113
|Estimated dep. 11:28 PM
|11:29 PM
|Lima (LIM)
|AA1307
|Estimated dep. 11:51 PM
|11:30 PM
|Memphis (MEM)
|FX105
|Estimated dep. 11:11 PM
|11:30 PM
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|M68613
|Estimated dep. 11:30 PM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|11:11 PM
|Montreal (YUL)
|AC1208
|Canceled
|11:13 PM
|New York (LGA)
|AA3330
|Canceled
|11:15 PM
|Huntsville (HSV)
|5Y612
|Scheduled
|11:16 PM
|Dallas (DFW)
|AA1793
|Canceled
|11:18 PM
|Minneapolis (MSP)
|DL2187
|Estimated 11:43 PM
Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX)
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|9:10 PM
|San Diego (SAN)
|WN3494
|Canceled
|9:10 PM
|Vancouver (YVR)
|WS1743
|Canceled
|9:20 PM
|Austin (AUS)
|WN1417
|Estimated dep. 4:00 AM
|9:20 PM
|San Jose (SJC)
|WN2984
|Canceled
|9:23 PM
|Dallas (DAL)
|WN1341
|Canceled
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|9:10 PM
|New York (EWR)
|UA2027
|Estimated 2:53 AM
|9:10 PM
|Oakland (OAK)
|WN867
|Estimated 12:06 AM
|9:15 PM
|El Paso (ELP)
|WN1722
|Canceled
|9:15 PM
|Atlanta (ATL)
|WN2137
|Estimated 1:52 AM
|9:18 PM
|Portland (PDX)
|AS723
|Estimated 2:09 AM
Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS)
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|8:13 PM
|Fresno (FAT)
|G451
|Canceled
|8:15 PM
|San Jose (SJC)
|WN2591
|Estimated dep. 11:37 PM
|8:15 PM
|San Francisco (SFO)
|WN2974
|Estimated dep. 8:15 PM
|8:20 PM
|Kansas City (MCI)
|WN1919
|Canceled
|8:25 PM
|Sacramento (SMF)
|WN1409
|Canceled
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|8:12 PM
|Charlotte (CLT)
|AA1916
|Estimated 1:54 AM
|8:15 PM
|San Diego (SAN)
|WN3710
|Canceled
|8:15 PM
|Austin (AUS)
|WN965
|Canceled
|8:16 PM
|Concord (CCR)
|XE151
|Scheduled
|8:20 PM
|Denver (DEN)
|WN1196
|Canceled
Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
|Departures
|Destination
|Flight
|Status
|10:13 PM
|Memphis (MEM)
|FX1299
|Departed 10:01 PM
|10:14 PM
|Austin (AUS)
|UA1179
|Canceled
|10:20 PM
|Cincinnati (CVG)
|GB120
|Estimated dep. 10:29 PM
|10:22 PM
|Victoria (VCT)
|UA5092
|Canceled
|10:30 PM
|Atlanta (ATL)
|F99868
|Estimated dep. 10:40 PM
|Arrivals
|Origin
|Flight
|Status
|10:15 PM
|San Diego (SAN)
|UA1191
|Canceled
|10:15 PM
|Washington (DCA)
|UA1678
|Canceled
|10:15 PM
|Calgary (YYC)
|WS1540
|Canceled
|10:21 PM
|Washington (DCA)
|AA5278
|Canceled
|10:22 PM
|Detroit (DTW)
|DL1633
|Canceled
US Air Travel paralyzed for hours as Nationwide ground stop Sparks Travel Chaos