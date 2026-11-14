US Flight Shutdown Live Status, Updates, Cancellation for November 13-14

Thousands of passengers were left stranded as a sudden technical failure brought US air travel to a standstill on Friday. Although FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop, the chaos is far from over, with more than 5,000 flights cancelled and delays stretching up to five hours at major airports, including Chicago, Miami and Dallas.

At 20:54 UTC on Nov. 13, FAA issued nationwide ground stop for all flights departing for US airports because of an equipment outage. At that moment, 4,042 flights bound for US airports were already in the air. The ground stop has since been lifted. Even so, over 5,000 flights have been cancelled so far, and the figure was still climbing.

US Flight Shutdown

Chicago O’Hare led the early cancellation count with 229, followed by New York’s LaGuardia and JFK. Nine airports were named as most affected when cancellations passed 1,700.

Airport Cancellations Chicago O’Hare (ORD) 229 New York LaGuardia (LGA) 205 New York JFK (JFK) 189 Atlanta (ATL) 153 San Francisco (SFO) 108 Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) 103 Boston (BOS) 97 Denver (DEN) 96 Washington Dulles (IAD) 74

Flight Staus

Rank Airport Disruption Cancelled flights Delayed flights Average delay (min) 1 Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) 5.0 87 (69%) 35 (28%) 284 2 Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL) 5.0 69 (71%) 28 (29%) 239 3 Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) 5.0 98 (72%) 35 (26%) 318 4 Denver International (DEN) 5.0 66 (55%) 41 (34%) 242 5 Los Angeles International (LAX) 5.0 25 (29%) 48 (56%) 212 6 Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) 5.0 66 (76%) 21 (24%) 280 7 Miami International (MIA) 5.0 33 (56%) 19 (32%) 187 8 Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) 5.0 38 (54%) 26 (37%) 231 9 Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS) 5.0 23 (39%) 26 (44%) 121 10 Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) 5.0 31 (53%) 24 (41%) 219

Chicago O’Hare

O’Hare’s board shows the pattern across the system: American Eagle regional flights to Midwest cities were cancelled in bulk, as were services by Mexican carriers Volaris and Viva. Many mainline and cargo flights left late rather than being cancelled, some with estimated departures hours behind schedule. Times are local airport times; “(+n)” marks codeshare flight numbers.

Scheduled Flight Destination Airline Aircraft Reg. Gate Status Fri 10:10 PM UA5124 Eau Claire (EAU) SkyWest Airlines CRJ2 N699BR B24 Estimated dep. 11:09 PM Fri 10:15 PM AA4765 (+4) Cincinnati (CVG) American Eagle E75L N429YX L21 Estimated dep. 5:28 AM Fri 10:15 PM AA6364 (+1) Waterloo (ALO) American Eagle CRJ7 N756SK L10C Estimated dep. 11:16 PM Fri 10:30 PM AA2805 (+4) Indianapolis (IND) American Airlines B738 N315PE L2A Estimated dep. 2:31 AM Fri 10:30 PM AA2865 (+8) Minneapolis (MSP) American Airlines A319 N748UW K8 Estimated dep. 12:45 AM Fri 10:30 PM AA4434 (+2) Madison (MSN) American Airlines E75 – L7 Canceled Fri 10:30 PM AA499 (+3) Cedar Rapids (CID) American Airlines A319 N833AW H14 Canceled Fri 10:30 PM AV263 (+1) Bogota (BOG) avianca A20N – – Canceled Fri 10:35 PM AA2626 (+4) Denver (DEN) American Airlines A321 N157AA H10 Canceled Fri 10:35 PM AA3464 (+5) Nashville (BNA) American Eagle E75L N334CR L23 Canceled Fri 10:35 PM AA3817 (+3) Rochester (RST) American Eagle E170 N792JB L6B Canceled Fri 10:35 PM AA4379 (+6) Grand Rapids (GRR) American Eagle E75S N101HQ L9 Canceled Fri 10:35 PM AA4990 (+2) Kalamazoo (AZO) American Airlines CRJ7 – H3A Estimated dep. 11:49 PM Fri 10:35 PM LH433 (+2) Frankfurt (FRA) Lufthansa B789 D-ABPI B16 Estimated dep. 11:03 PM Fri 10:37 PM AA4972 (+1) Evansville (EVV) American Airlines CRJ7 – G13 Estimated dep. 11:06 PM Fri 10:38 PM AA6227 (+2) Sioux Falls (FSD) American Airlines CRJ7 – L10B Estimated dep. 11:14 PM Fri 10:39 PM AA3292 (+2) St. Louis (STL) American Airlines A319 N776XF K8 Canceled Fri 10:40 PM CLX83E Luxembourg (LUX) Cargolux B748 LX-VCB – Estimated dep. 11:04 PM Fri 10:40 PM AA4529 (+4) Kansas City (MCI) American Eagle E75L N435YX L11 Canceled Fri 10:45 PM PR133 Manila (MNL) Philippine Airlines A359 RP-C3501 – Estimated dep. 10:55 PM Fri 10:47 PM AA3595 (+6) Omaha (OMA) American Eagle E170 N764JD H2 Canceled Fri 10:50 PM 7L4872 Frankfurt (HHN) Silk Way West Airlines 74F – – Scheduled Fri 10:53 PM AA4548 (+5) Des Moines (DSM) American Eagle E75L N440YX L25 Canceled Fri 10:56 PM 5X605 Louisville (SDF) UPS A306 N173UP – Estimated dep. 11:09 PM Fri 11:00 PM 5Y6079 Atlanta (ATL) Atlas Air B744 – – Estimated dep. 11:10 PM Fri 11:00 PM AA3426 (+1) Green Bay (GRB) American Eagle E170 N792JB L22 Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA3463 (+2) Peoria (PIA) American Eagle E170 N763CC L6A Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA3469 (+2) Moline (MLI) American Eagle E170 N768RD L2C Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA3527 (+1) Wausau (CWA) American Eagle E170 N784DP L24 Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA3713 (+2) La Crosse (LSE) American Eagle E170 N780AH L5 Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA3901 (+1) Appleton (ATW) American Eagle E170 N744DB L7 Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA4462 (+2) Madison (MSN) American Eagle E75S N104HQ L5 Canceled Fri 11:00 PM AA6455 Marion (MWA) American Airlines CRJ7 – H1A Estimated dep. 11:27 PM Fri 11:00 PM DL8922 Minneapolis (MSP) Delta Air Lines B752 – – Estimated dep. 11:10 PM Fri 11:00 PM DL8922 Minneapolis (MSP) Delta Air Lines B752 N655DL M12 Estimated dep. 11:15 PM Fri 11:02 PM AA4029 (+1) Bloomington (BMI) American Eagle E170 N782SM L10C Canceled Fri 11:05 PM AA3847 (+2) Springfield (SPI) American Eagle E170 N779RN L27 Canceled Fri 11:08 PM FX1247 Memphis (MEM) FedEx B763 N195FE – Estimated dep. 11:08 PM Fri 11:25 PM CZ2548 Guangzhou (CAN) China Southern Airlines B77F – – Estimated dep. 11:35 PM Fri 11:30 PM BR55 (+2) Taipei (TPE) EVA Air (Sanrio Characters Livery) B77W B-16722 – Estimated dep. 11:40 PM Fri 11:35 PM CA1018 Shanghai (PVG) Air China B77F – – Estimated dep. 10:45 PM Fri 11:55 PM QR8168 Houston (IAH) Qatar Airways B77L – – Estimated dep. 1:06 AM Sat 12:04 AM Y4703 (+1) Mexico City (MEX) Volaris A21N – – Canceled Sat 12:25 AM CZ2548 Guangzhou (CAN) China Southern Airlines 77X – – Scheduled Sat 12:30 AM CMB529 N/A N/A B744 – – Estimated dep. 12:40 AM Sat 12:35 AM KE233 Seattle (SEA) Korean Air Cargo B748 HL7629 – Estimated dep. 5:25 AM Sat 12:35 AM VB547 Guadalajara (GDL) Viva A321 – – Canceled Sat 12:35 AM VB633 Monterrey (MTY) Viva A320 – – Canceled Sat 12:42 AM Y47731 (+1) Silao (BJX) Volaris A320 – – Canceled Sat 1:00 AM CK226 Shanghai (PVG) China Cargo Airlines B77F – – Estimated dep. 1:21 AM Sat 1:00 AM CK626 Shanghai (PVG) China Cargo Airlines B77F – – Estimated dep. 12:22 AM Sat 1:05 AM VB187 Mexico City (MEX) Viva A321 – – Canceled Sat 1:20 AM KZ7143 Tokyo (NRT) Nippon Cargo Airlines B741 – – Estimated dep. 1:30 AM Sat 1:24 AM Y41703 (+1) Guadalajara (GDL) Volaris A20N – – Canceled Sat 1:30 AM AM689 (+2) Mexico City (MEX) Aeromexico B38M XA-OTB M9 Estimated dep. 2:30 AM Sat 1:35 AM Y87452 Nanjing (NKG) Suparna Airlines 74F – – Scheduled Sat 1:35 AM Y87456 Shanghai (PVG) Suparna Airlines 74F – – Scheduled Sat 2:10 AM KD220 Anchorage (ANC) Western Global Airlines B744 – – Estimated dep. 2:20 AM Sat 2:20 AM AF6735 Dublin (DUB) Air France B77L – – Estimated dep. 3:07 AM Sat 2:41 AM Y4873 Puebla (PBC) Volaris A20N – – Canceled Sat 2:50 AM KZ7143 Tokyo (NRT) Nippon Cargo Airlines 741 – – Scheduled Sat 3:45 AM 5Y340 Ezhou (EHU) Atlas Air 74F – – Scheduled Sat 3:45 AM KE8232 Seoul (ICN) Korean Air Cargo B77L HL8075 – Estimated dep. 7:30 AM Sat 4:00 AM CK228 Shanghai (PVG) China Cargo Airlines B77F – – Estimated dep. 11:00 PM Sat 4:25 AM 5Y654 Miami (MIA) Atlas Air 74F – – Scheduled Sat 4:45 AM CP340 Ezhou (EHU) MSC Air 77X – – Scheduled Sat 4:55 AM 5Y6092 Istanbul (IST) Atlas Air 74F – – Scheduled Sat 4:55 AM TK6092 Istanbul (IST) Turkish Airlines B744 – – Estimated dep. 5:05 AM Sat 5:00 AM AA1606 (+2) Charlotte (CLT) American Airlines A321 N163AA K16 Estimated dep. 5:00 AM Sat 5:00 AM AA1995 (+1) Dallas (DFW) American Airlines B738 N899NN L2A Estimated dep. 5:00 AM Sat 5:00 AM AA2107 (+1) Phoenix (PHX) American Airlines B738 N922NN H14 Estimated dep. 5:00 AM Sat 5:00 AM AA2984 (+2) Miami (MIA) American Airlines A321 N587UW K8 Estimated dep. 5:00 AM Sat 5:00 AM UA2455 (+1) New York (EWR) United Airlines B39M N17433 C28 Estimated dep. 5:00 AM Sat 5:30 AM AA1979 (+4) Los Angeles (LAX) American Airlines A321 – H17 Estimated dep. 5:30 AM Sat 5:30 AM DL1264 (+3) Atlanta (ATL) Delta Air Lines B739 – M32 Estimated dep. 5:45 AM

Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles

The boards at these four hubs show cancellations on both sides of the schedule: flights that could not leave and inbound flights that were scrapped before departure elsewhere. Each table below shows a sample of five departures and five arrivals as listed, in local airport time.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL)

Departures Destination Flight Status 11:09 PM Cleveland (CLE) DL1320 Canceled 11:09 PM Baltimore (BWI) DL2590 Canceled 11:10 PM St. Louis (STL) DL1403 Estimated dep. 1:44 AM 11:10 PM Norfolk (ORF) DL2338 Canceled 11:10 PM Cincinnati (CVG) DL2395 Estimated dep. 11:46 PM

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 11:13 PM Washington (IAD) F94409 Estimated 11:48 PM 11:15 PM Chicago (ORD) UA278 Canceled 11:15 PM Phoenix (PHX) WN4023 Canceled 11:18 PM New York (JFK) DL2190 Canceled 11:23 PM Washington (DCA) AA5510 Canceled

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)

1,114 departures scheduled today.

Departures Destination Flight Status 10:11 PM Memphis (MEM) AA1758 Estimated dep. 11:31 PM 10:13 PM Louisville (SDF) 5X793 Estimated dep. 10:30 PM 10:14 PM Lawton (LAW) AA5496 Canceled 10:15 PM Garden City (GCK) AA6377 Estimated dep. 12:12 AM 10:22 PM Birmingham (BHM) AA6234 Estimated dep. 11:00 PM

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 10:11 PM New York (LGA) AA803 Estimated 3:48 AM 10:15 PM Detroit (DTW) DL1207 Estimated 1:24 AM 10:15 PM Anchorage (ANC) KZ164 Scheduled 10:20 PM Toronto (YYZ) AC1033 Canceled 10:22 PM San Francisco (SFO) UA1375 Canceled

Denver International (DEN)

1,088 departures scheduled today.

Departures Destination Flight Status 9:10 PM Minneapolis (MSP) F91292 Estimated dep. 1:23 AM 9:10 PM Portland (PDX) UA1770 Estimated dep. 10:53 PM 9:10 PM Colorado Springs (COS) UA4650 Estimated dep. 10:52 PM 9:10 PM Wichita (ICT) UA4755 Estimated dep. 9:52 PM 9:10 PM Rock Springs (RKS) UA5041 Estimated dep. 10:27 PM

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 9:10 PM Austin (AUS) WN3178 Estimated 2:18 AM 9:14 PM El Paso (ELP) F94418 Scheduled 9:26 PM Portland (PDX) AS687 Estimated 1:04 AM 9:27 PM Los Angeles (LAX) UA1027 Canceled 9:30 PM St. Louis (STL) F94567 Estimated 1:11 AM

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Departures Destination Flight Status 8:10 PM San Francisco (SFO) DL1559 Estimated dep. 11:36 PM 8:10 PM Austin (AUS) WN775 Canceled 8:13 PM Cincinnati (CVG) GB403 Estimated dep. 8:27 PM 8:15 PM Portland (PDX) DL2457 Canceled 8:20 PM Albuquerque (ABQ) WN2479 Estimated dep. 12:37 AM

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 8:09 PM Dallas (DFW) AA854 Estimated 12:19 AM 8:10 PM Guadalajara (GDL) AM784 Estimated 10:07 PM 8:10 PM London (LHR) VS23 Landed 8:05 PM 8:14 PM San Francisco (SFO) AA6440 Canceled 8:15 PM London (LHR) AA135 Landed 7:37 PM

Charlotte, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Houston

The same pattern repeats at the other five airports on the Flightradar24 list, with many cancelled arrivals from New York, Dallas and Washington. Samples of five departures and five arrivals are shown, in local airport time.

Charlotte Douglas (CLT)

Departures Destination Flight Status 11:13 PM Nashville (BNA) AA1502 Estimated dep. 2:35 AM 11:18 PM Louisville (SDF) 5X1285 Estimated dep. 11:31 PM 2:15 AM Baltimore (BWI) WN544 Canceled 4:14 AM Baltimore (BWI) WN544 Canceled 5:00 AM Miami (MIA) AA2960 Estimated dep. 5:00 AM

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 11:11 PM New York (LGA) F93133 Canceled 11:27 PM Minneapolis (MSP) DL2929 Canceled 11:55 PM Dallas (DFW) AA579 Canceled 11:57 PM Atlanta (ATL) DL3177 Canceled 11:59 PM Miami (MIA) AA2822 Estimated 3:35 AM

Miami International (MIA)

827 departures scheduled today.

Departures Destination Flight Status 11:12 PM Memphis (MEM) FX115 Estimated dep. 12:30 AM 11:15 PM Cincinnati (CVG) GB3113 Estimated dep. 11:28 PM 11:29 PM Lima (LIM) AA1307 Estimated dep. 11:51 PM 11:30 PM Memphis (MEM) FX105 Estimated dep. 11:11 PM 11:30 PM Santo Domingo (SDQ) M68613 Estimated dep. 11:30 PM

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 11:11 PM Montreal (YUL) AC1208 Canceled 11:13 PM New York (LGA) AA3330 Canceled 11:15 PM Huntsville (HSV) 5Y612 Scheduled 11:16 PM Dallas (DFW) AA1793 Canceled 11:18 PM Minneapolis (MSP) DL2187 Estimated 11:43 PM

Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX)

Departures Destination Flight Status 9:10 PM San Diego (SAN) WN3494 Canceled 9:10 PM Vancouver (YVR) WS1743 Canceled 9:20 PM Austin (AUS) WN1417 Estimated dep. 4:00 AM 9:20 PM San Jose (SJC) WN2984 Canceled 9:23 PM Dallas (DAL) WN1341 Canceled

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 9:10 PM New York (EWR) UA2027 Estimated 2:53 AM 9:10 PM Oakland (OAK) WN867 Estimated 12:06 AM 9:15 PM El Paso (ELP) WN1722 Canceled 9:15 PM Atlanta (ATL) WN2137 Estimated 1:52 AM 9:18 PM Portland (PDX) AS723 Estimated 2:09 AM

Las Vegas Harry Reid (LAS)

Departures Destination Flight Status 8:13 PM Fresno (FAT) G451 Canceled 8:15 PM San Jose (SJC) WN2591 Estimated dep. 11:37 PM 8:15 PM San Francisco (SFO) WN2974 Estimated dep. 8:15 PM 8:20 PM Kansas City (MCI) WN1919 Canceled 8:25 PM Sacramento (SMF) WN1409 Canceled

Arrivals Origin Flight Status 8:12 PM Charlotte (CLT) AA1916 Estimated 1:54 AM 8:15 PM San Diego (SAN) WN3710 Canceled 8:15 PM Austin (AUS) WN965 Canceled 8:16 PM Concord (CCR) XE151 Scheduled 8:20 PM Denver (DEN) WN1196 Canceled

Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)

Departures Destination Flight Status 10:13 PM Memphis (MEM) FX1299 Departed 10:01 PM 10:14 PM Austin (AUS) UA1179 Canceled 10:20 PM Cincinnati (CVG) GB120 Estimated dep. 10:29 PM 10:22 PM Victoria (VCT) UA5092 Canceled 10:30 PM Atlanta (ATL) F99868 Estimated dep. 10:40 PM