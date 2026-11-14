Punjab transfers 52 Assistant Commissioners in Major Reshuffle; Check New Postings

LAHORE – Punjab government made another bureaucratic reshuffle, ordering the transfer and posting of 52 Assistant Commissioners across the province including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Pakpattan.

The new appointments have taken effect immediately, bringing fresh administrative leadership to several important tehsils and district headquarters. The latest changes cover major urban centres as well as smaller administrative divisions, with new Assistant Commissioners assigned responsibilities involving revenue administration, price monitoring, public service delivery and enforcement of government directives.

Muhammad Akhtar has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City, while Faisal Majeed will serve as Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar. Asfandyar has been assigned Rawalpindi Cantonment, and Faizan Ahmed has been posted to Kahuta.

In Attock district, Saad Rehman has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Hazro, while Iman Zafar will take charge in Hassan Abdal.

The reshuffle also brings changes to Bahawalpur, where Abdul Zaman has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City and Anam Akram has been assigned the Headquarters position. Sanaullah has been posted to Hasilpur. Meanwhile, Muhammad Idrees has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, while Mehwish Irshad will serve in Bhera.

New Assistant Commissioners in Punjab

Officer’s Name New Posting Mehwish Irshad AC Bhera Muhammad Iqbal AC Pakpattan Rushda Sharafat AC Choa Saidan Shah Saad Rehman AC Hazro Muhammad Idrees AC Sargodha Rohit Kumar AC Rahim Yar Khan Talha Naeem AC Mankera Iman Zafar AC Hassan Abdal Muhammad Akhtar AC Rawalpindi City Faisal Majeed AC Rawalpindi Saddar Sanaullah AC Hasilpur Tariq Mahmood Gul AC Arifwala Faizan Ahmed AC Kahuta Abdul Zaman AC Bahawalpur City Anam Akram AC Headquarters Bahawalpur Ahmed Sher AC Vehari* Rana Muhammad Shafiq AC Shujabad Muhammad Furqan AC Darya Khan Sohail Khan AC Kharian Sifatullah AC Daska Shabana Nazir AC Chiniot Asfandyar AC Rawalpindi Cantt Akbar Durrani AC Mandi Bahauddin Zarghoona Khalid AC Kallar Kahar Hamza Riaz AC Kamoke

Earlier this month, Muhammad Jahanzeb was appointed Commissioner Lahore Division, while Nauman Yousaf was assigned the position of Secretary Services in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

The deployment of new officers across multiple districts is expected to bring changes in local administrative oversight and the execution of government decisions.