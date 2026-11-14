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Punjab transfers 52 Assistant Commissioners in Major Reshuffle; Check New Postings

By News Desk
10:01 am | Nov 14, 2026
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LAHORE – Punjab government made another bureaucratic reshuffle, ordering the transfer and posting of 52 Assistant Commissioners across the province including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Pakpattan.

The new appointments have taken effect immediately, bringing fresh administrative leadership to several important tehsils and district headquarters. The latest changes cover major urban centres as well as smaller administrative divisions, with new Assistant Commissioners assigned responsibilities involving revenue administration, price monitoring, public service delivery and enforcement of government directives.

Muhammad Akhtar has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City, while Faisal Majeed will serve as Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar. Asfandyar has been assigned Rawalpindi Cantonment, and Faizan Ahmed has been posted to Kahuta.

In Attock district, Saad Rehman has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Hazro, while Iman Zafar will take charge in Hassan Abdal.

The reshuffle also brings changes to Bahawalpur, where Abdul Zaman has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City and Anam Akram has been assigned the Headquarters position. Sanaullah has been posted to Hasilpur. Meanwhile, Muhammad Idrees has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, while Mehwish Irshad will serve in Bhera.

New Assistant Commissioners in Punjab

Officer’s Name New Posting
Mehwish Irshad AC Bhera
Muhammad Iqbal AC Pakpattan
Rushda Sharafat AC Choa Saidan Shah
Saad Rehman AC Hazro
Muhammad Idrees AC Sargodha
Rohit Kumar AC Rahim Yar Khan
Talha Naeem AC Mankera
Iman Zafar AC Hassan Abdal
Muhammad Akhtar AC Rawalpindi City
Faisal Majeed AC Rawalpindi Saddar
Sanaullah AC Hasilpur
Tariq Mahmood Gul AC Arifwala
Faizan Ahmed AC Kahuta
Abdul Zaman AC Bahawalpur City
Anam Akram AC Headquarters Bahawalpur
Ahmed Sher AC Vehari*
Rana Muhammad Shafiq AC Shujabad
Muhammad Furqan AC Darya Khan
Sohail Khan AC Kharian
Sifatullah AC Daska
Shabana Nazir AC Chiniot
Asfandyar AC Rawalpindi Cantt
Akbar Durrani AC Mandi Bahauddin
Zarghoona Khalid AC Kallar Kahar
Hamza Riaz AC Kamoke

Earlier this month, Muhammad Jahanzeb was appointed Commissioner Lahore Division, while Nauman Yousaf was assigned the position of Secretary Services in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

The deployment of new officers across multiple districts is expected to bring changes in local administrative oversight and the execution of government decisions.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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