Balochistan gets 16 Senior Police Officers from other Provinces

LAHORE – The federal government transferred 16 Police Service of Pakistan officers from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad to Balochistan for mandatory one-year service to strengthen policing and address officer shortages in the sparsely populated province.

The administrative move comes alongside separate orders involving 30 additional PSP officers assigned to Federal Constabulary and the repatriation of five officers who have completed their mandatory service in Balochistan.

The services of 16 BS-18 PSP officers belonging to the 46th Common Training Programme (CTP) have been placed at the disposal of the Balochistan government with immediate effect. The transfers are part of the federal government’s rotational posting policy, aimed at addressing shortages of senior police officers and reinforcing the province’s law enforcement structure amid persistent security challenges.

The notification makes it clear that the transferred officers must complete 365 days of active duty in Balochistan, rather than merely remaining posted there for a calendar year.

Officer Previous Posting Flt. Lt. Muhammad Khurram Ashraf Islamabad Police Flt. Lt. Riffatullah Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzaib Sindh Suleman Zafar Islamabad Police Jahandad Akram Punjab Muhammad Zafar Siddiqui Sindh Waqas Rafiq Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry Sindh Mughees Ahmed Hashmi Prime Minister’s Office Muhammad Umar Punjab Ayaz Hussain Islamabad Police Muhammad Jawad Ishaq National Police Academy Asad Ali Punjab Abdul Aleem Sindh Haseeb Javed Soomar Memon Sindh

The reshuffle extends beyond Balochistan. In a separate notification issued the same day, the Establishment Division placed the services of 30 BS-17 PSP officers from the 50th CTP at the disposal of the Interior and Narcotics Control Division.

These officers have been assigned to the Federal Constabulary for a compulsory one-year service period. While 16 officers have been directed to join the Balochistan administration, another five PSP officers have been cleared to leave the province after fulfilling their mandatory service requirements.

Balochistan’s security challenges and the need for adequate police leadership made the regular deployment of PSP officers administrative priority. The federal government’s rotational policy seeks to ensure that the province does not face prolonged vacancies in key policing positions.