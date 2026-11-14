Iqra Kanwal issues Warning to Online Trolls amid Trolling over ‘DHA Wali Maid’ Controversy

LAHORE – YouTuber Iqra Kanwal has threatened legal action against online pages and creators allegedly spreading false allegations, maligning her reputation and targeting her family.

Sistrology star, known for family vlogging, made serious warning comes amid intense social media trolling after she lost to DHA Wali Maid at Pakistan Influencer Awards 2026.

The unexpected result triggered widespread discussion, particularly after videos of Iqra’s disappointed reaction began circulating online. Social media users questioned her response, with some accusing her of being overly upset about losing to a relatively new content creator. Others mocked her emphasis on having nearly seven million subscribers and the years of effort invested in producing family vlogs.

The controversy intensified when Iqra defended her achievements, saying dedication required to build a successful YouTube channel and regularly produce lengthy videos. Her remarks attracted further trolling, with critics arguing that subscriber numbers do not automatically guarantee awards. Some accused her of struggling to accept DHA Wali Maid’s victory.

Iqra’s husband Areeb Pervaiz entered the debate, defending her work and questioning the fairness of comparing established vloggers with short-form content creators. The dispute widened when YouTuber Ducky Bhai faced criticism over sarcastic comments about DHA Wali Maid’s domestic work. He later apologised, explaining that his remarks were intended as humour.

Iqra also claimed that the awards management acknowledged shortcomings in the event’s arrangements, although no official reversal of the result was announced.

As online criticism continued, Iqra issued a strong statement, alleging that she had endured years of personal attacks, defamatory claims and harassment. She explained that she had previously chosen to ignore negativity, but warned that her patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

YouTuber said criticism is everyone’s right, but spreading fabricated allegations, threatening individuals and involving their families in online disputes crosses acceptable boundaries.

Iqra said she will no longer engage in social media arguments. Instead, she intends to collect evidence against those allegedly responsible and pursue appropriate legal remedies. Her latest statement has reignited discussion about cyberbullying, online accountability and the treatment of Pakistani influencers.