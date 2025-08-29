Iqra Kanwal, Anas Ali among social media influencers in Hot Water over Gambling App Promotion

ISLAMABAD – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Friday summoned social media stars, including Iqra Kanwal, Mudassar Hassan, Muhammad Anas Ali, and Muhammad Husnain Shah, over their alleged role in promoting illegal online betting and unlicensed trading apps.

Authorities allege these influencers lured thousands of young Pakistanis into high-risk platforms, glamorizing gambling and creating a shadowy, multi-billion-rupee underground economy.

The infamous platform “World 777” is said to have bankrolled influencer campaigns, fueling addiction and financial ruin among youth. Other high-profile names under scrutiny include Mathira, Nadir Ali, Aimen Zaman, Varda Malik, Javeria Aurangzeb, Abeera Khan, Faryal Fairy, and Nauman Kazmi.

NCCIA warned that failing to appear for questioning could be seen as an admission of guilt, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s influencer and social media community.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned 46 illegal gambling and forex apps. Authorities said these platforms were illegally collecting money and sharing sensitive user data, posing serious privacy and financial risks.

Officials warned that such apps continue to target young Pakistanis and urged citizens to avoid unverified investment or trading applications.