Ducky Bhai made up to Rs50Lac per Betting App Promotion, NCCIA reveals

LAHORE – YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, remains at the center of Betting App scandal, and now Cyber Crime Agency revealed shocking details about earning of social media influencers promoting illegal gambling apps.

According to NCCIA, Ducky Bhai earned upto $20,000 per promotional program for advertising betting applications, which is equal to Rs5.5 million in local currency.

Additional Director NCCIA, Sarfraz Chaudhry said over 40 gambling apps in Pakistan are generating billions of rupees online, and dozens of promoters have already been investigated.

“YouTubers and social media influencers are being engaged by overseas bookies to promote gambling,” he added, highlighting Ducky Bhai’s network of more than 50 programs run to advertise these apps.

NCCIA officials declared 46 online apps illegal, including popular platforms such as Aviator Game, Chicken Road, 1xBet, Dafabet, 22bet, Pari Match, Bet365, Plinko, 10cric, Rabona, and Casumo, many of which also leak users’ personal information and mobile numbers.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been provided with the full list of illegal apps and will now block all platforms involved in gambling. The investigation into Ducky Bhai’s activities remains ongoing, with authorities warning other influencers against engaging in such illegal promotions.

Ducky Bhai was arrested at Lahore Airport while attempting to travel abroad, after authorities discovered his role in promoting illegal betting.