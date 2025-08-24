Ducky Bhai regrets Roasting, promoting Betting Apps as legal woes deepen

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, regretted past mistakes and sought forgiveness from the masses as he faces serious legal trouble over promotion of betting Apps.

Speaking to reporters during his court appearance, Ducky confessed that he had once created “immoral content” and regretted promoting certain mobile apps without verifying their legality in Pakistan.

The content creator known for cringe roasting videos and family vlogs was held last week at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while allegedly trying to travel abroad.

According to the authorities, he promoted unregistered betting applications that caused financial losses to citizens. NCCIA got five-day extension in his physical remand, arguing they required more time to interrogate him.

Meanwhile, Rajab Butt voiced support for Ducky, saying this legal battle is nightmare for Saad’s family. He argued that Ducky Bhai should have been granted bail at his first hearing, but the way the case was pursued prevented it.

The case has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, along with Section 294-B (offering prizes in trade) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR claims Rehman worked as a country manager for one of the apps without government approval and failed to cooperate with investigators.

This is not the first controversy involving the YouTuber. In 2024, Rehman and his wife, Aroob Jatoi, were detained for displaying weapons on social media.