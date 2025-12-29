Faiz Hameed moves Army Court of appeals against 14-Year Imprisonment

RAWALPINDI – Former DG ISI Lieutenant General (Retd) Faiz Hameed has officially filed appeal against 14-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to him by a Field General Court Martial.

The legal counsel of former 3-star general confirmed that appeal has been formally submitted. His lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, said the appeal against military court’s verdict has been filed with Registrar of Court of Appeals, AG Branch, and forwarded to Chief of Army Staff. While no further details were disclosed, the confirmation alone has reignited intense debate nationwide.

Under Section 133B of the Pakistan Army Act, Faiz Hameed had strict 40-day window to challenge the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) decision.

The case will first be reviewed by a Court of Appeals, headed by Major General or a senior officer, nominated by the Army Chief. After this review, Chief of Army Staff holds decisive authority to confirm the sentence, order a review, or completely set it aside.

Earlier this month, Pak Army’s media wing announced that former Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment following a prolonged military trial. Faiz Hameed faced four serious charges, including direct involvement in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act in a manner deemed harmful to the security and interests of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and unlawfully causing harm to individuals.

ISPR chief said Field General Court Martial strictly complied with all legal provisions, ensuring that Faiz Hameed was granted all legal rights, including the right to choose his own defense team. ISPR also confirmed that the convicted former general retains the right to appeal, which he has now exercised.

Army’s media wing disclosed that additional matters related to Faiz Hameed’s alleged collusion with political elements, aimed at fueling political agitation and instability, are being handled separately. These allegations, involving political chaos and destabilization, remain under independent examination and could lead to further legal consequences.