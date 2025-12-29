Karachi saved from suicide attack as minor girl manipulated by terrorists via Instagram rescued

KARACHI – Law enforcement agencies in Karachi successfully thwarted a suicide attack plot, rescuing a minor girl who had been brainwashed by terrorist groups into becoming a suicide bomber.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, along with Additional IG CTD Muhammad Azad Khan and Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, briefed the media during a press conference. The minister revealed that a banned militant group, BLA< had made contact with the girl through social media platforms and used online propaganda to brainwash her.

The authorities emphasized that the girl’s identity and family would remain confidential to ensure their safety. The government has prioritized her well-being and protection.

Minister Lanjar warned parents to be vigilant about their children’s social media usage, as terrorist groups are increasingly targeting minors with false narratives and radicalizing them online. He further emphasized that the terrorist narrative is based on lies, designed to manipulate and recruit young people.

Additional IG CTD, Muhammad Azad Khan, detailed that the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) used Instagram to contact the girl and later added her to a WhatsApp group where hateful content was shared. Over time, the girl was brainwashed and radicalized, being convinced that she had an important role to play in their agenda.

Through timely action by the authorities, the girl was intercepted during a snap checkpoint outside Karachi before being taken to a planned location. Due to her young age, authorities did not treat her as a criminal but as a victim of manipulation.

Authorities have promised to provide her and her family with protection and support, and the focus will now be on helping her return to her education and pursue a future free from violence. Minister Lanjar expressed hope that the girl would be able to continue her schooling and become a teacher, contributing to the bright future of the country.

The investigation continues, and authorities are working to dismantle the terrorist network that attempted to exploit the young girl.