Pakistan vs India U19 Asia Cup Final Today: Match Time, Squads and Live Streaming

MUSCAT – Archrival Pakistan and India are set for thrilling showdown in ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final in Oman today on Saturday.

The cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India will take centre stage once again as the two Asian powerhouses compete for the Under-19 Asia Cup championship at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The final is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time, with the toss expected shortly before play begins.

Pakistan head into title decider as unbeaten defending champions, while India will be looking to reverse their recent fortunes against their traditional rivals and reclaim the continental crown. Green Shirts enjoyed remarkable campaign, reaching the final without losing a match. Their latest success came against Bangladesh in the semi-final, where they registered an emphatic nine-wicket victory.

India also arrive with momentum after defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets in the other semi-final. However, their campaign has already included a defeat against Pakistan in the group stage, adding an extra dimension to Saturday’s contest.

Pakistan vs India U19 Final

The match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), one of Oman’s established international cricket venues.

Pakistan vs India U19 Asia Cup Live Streaming

Millions of cricket followers are expected to follow the contest, particularly in Pakistan and India, where matches between the traditional rivals generate enormous interest.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports are among the channels listed as potential television broadcasters for the tournament.

For fans who prefer watching on smartphones, computers or other digital devices, Tamasha, Tapmad, Myco and ARY Zapp are also included in published streaming listings.

Coverage type Available or listed platforms Pakistan television PTV Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports Pakistan online streaming Tamasha, Tapmad, Myco, ARY Zapp India television Sony Sports Network India online streaming SonyLIV Live scores ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz

Broadcast availability may vary by region and provider, and viewers should confirm live coverage through their preferred services. Cricket fans unable to watch the match can follow ball-by-ball commentary, scorecards, wickets and batting statistics through ESPNcricinfo and Cricbuzz.

Pakistan have established themselves as one of the strongest sides in this year’s competition, combining consistent batting performances with an effective pace attack. Boys in Green’s comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semi-final highlighted the team’s strength and confidence ahead of the championship showdown.

The defending champions also carry the advantage of having already defeated India during the group stage. Pakistan will now attempt to complete their campaign without a defeat and secure their third Under-19 Asia Cup title. Captain Farhan Yousaf will be hoping his players can maintain the momentum when they face India’s formidable batting line-up.

Despite their earlier loss to Pakistan, India have several match-winners capable of changing the course of the final. Young opener Aaryavir Sehwag has been the standout performer with the bat, scoring 303 runs in four matches at an average of 101.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani also demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, scoring 93 runs against Afghanistan in the semi-final. VK Vineeth strengthened India’s batting effort with a half-century in that encounter.

Pakistan and India U19 Squads for Asia Cup 2026 Final

Pakistan U19 squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa and Abdul Subhan.

India U19 squad

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (wicketkeeper), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh and Yashveer Goud.

India remain the most successful team in the history of the Under-19 Asia Cup, with eight championship victories. Another triumph would take their tally to nine and further strengthen their position as the competition’s dominant side. Pakistan, meanwhile, have an opportunity to lift the trophy for the third time and successfully defend their championship.

Their previous victories over India could provide a psychological advantage, although the knockout nature of the final leaves little room for mistakes. For Pakistan, another victory would underline the progress of their emerging cricket talent, while India will be equally determined to restore their dominance at the youth level.