Pakistan cruise into U19 Asia Cup 2026 final with nine-wicket win over Bangladesh

Defending champions Pakistan reached the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, beating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semi-final. Rizwanullah took five wickets, and Hayam Khan and Usman Khan hit half-centuries.

Chasing a modest target of 139 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, Pakistan reached 141 for one in just 21.5 overs.

Openers Usman and Hayam put on a century stand to give Pakistan a flying start. Hayam was dismissed for 69 off 72 balls, with eight fours and a six. Usman stayed unbeaten on 64 off 54 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Abdul Qadir was not out on eight as Pakistan completed the chase comfortably.

Rizwanullah takes five

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 138 in 31.4 overs. Rizwanullah led the attack with figures of five for 30 in eight overs.

Opener Abdullah Al Muhi top-scored for Bangladesh with 50 off 45 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. Rakibul Hossan made 26 off 39 deliveries, and All Rafi scored 20 off 22. Captain Farid Hasan contributed 17, while SK Jarif Siyam, Ahsan Al Mumin and Sheikh Atiqur Rahman managed one run each. Robiul Hasan Anik and Rubay Islam Rizon were out without scoring.

Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Ahmed Hussain took one wicket each.

Pakistan will now look to defend their title in the final.