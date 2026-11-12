PM Shehbaz, President Erdoğan reaffirm strong Pakistan-Turkiye ties at COP31 Summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today on the sidelines of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP31 Leaders Summit.

The two leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and expressed satisfaction at the positive direction of bilateral relations. They held wide-ranging discussions on ways to boost cooperation further, focusing on trade and investment, defence collaboration, energy cooperation and connectivity. Both stressed the need to speed up the implementation of ongoing initiatives and to explore new opportunities to deepen economic engagement.

The leaders also exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and wider global developments. The prime minister highlighted ongoing efforts by regional countries, particularly members of the Makkah Accord, to promote de-escalation and dialogue.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye today on the sidelines of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP31 Leaders Summit. The two leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, and expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations. The Prime Minister and the President held wide-ranging discussions on avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on trade and investment, defence collaboration, energy cooperation, and connectivity. Both leaders emphasized the importance of expediting the implementation of ongoing initiatives and exploring new opportunities to further deepen economic engagement. They also exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments. The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing efforts by regional countries, particularly members of the Makkah Accord, to promote de-escalation and dialogue. President Erdoğan appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and mediation efforts which led to the signing of the Islamabad MoU. Prime Minister Sharif thanked President Erdogan for his steadfast support and close coordination throughout Pakistan’s entire diplomatic effort. Both leaders underscored the importance of adherence by all parties to their commitments under the Islamabad MoU to ensure durable and lasting peace in the wider region. Both leaders reaffirmed their steadfast support for each other on issues of core national interest, reflecting the enduring tradition of mutual trust and solidarity between Pakistan and Türkiye. They also reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, building on fraternal ties, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity.

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#COP31Antalya — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 12, 2026

President Erdoğan appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and mediation efforts, which led to the signing of the Islamabad MoU. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Turkish president for his steadfast support and close coordination throughout Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts. Both leaders underlined the importance of all parties honouring their commitments under the Islamabad MoU to ensure durable and lasting peace in the wider region.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their firm support for each other on issues of core national interest, reflecting the enduring tradition of mutual trust and solidarity between the two countries. They renewed their resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, building on fraternal ties and a shared vision of peace and prosperity.