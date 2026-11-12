Punjab to fill vacant doctor posts in public hospitals on contract basis

LAHORE – Vacant posts of doctors in Punjab’s public hospitals will be filled on a contract basis. It has also been decided to fill the posts of assistant professor, associate professor and professor on contract.

Under the new policy, contract appointments will be made against the posts of senior registrar and assistant professor in BS-18, associate professor in BS-19, and professor in BS-20.

Contract appointments in medical institutions will be for three years, and the contract period may be extended on satisfactory performance.

Recruitment will be carried out across various clinical and basic sciences specialties. The new procedure will also apply to vacant posts reserved under the initial recruitment quota.

The Punjab Cabinet approved contract recruitment on October 19, 2026. The Specialized Healthcare Department, Punjab, has issued a notification to all medical universities and teaching hospitals.

The new policy aims to address the shortage of teaching staff and ensure better treatment facilities for patients.