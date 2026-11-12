Alan Walker releases new version of Pakistani song ‘Alfaaz’ in collaboration with Hamza Malik, Zain Zohaib

In a significant step toward introducing Pakistani music to a global audience, renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has released a new version of the popular Pakistani song “Alfaaz.”

The new version, titled “Alfaaz (ReLight),” was created in Lahore, where Walker collaborated with Pakistani singers Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib.

Sharing a teaser of the song on Instagram, Walker wrote that “Alfaaz” had brought them together. He expressed hope that fans would enjoy the new version as well.

The collaboration between the Pakistani singers and the world-famous music producer is being seen as an important development in taking Pakistani music to international listeners.