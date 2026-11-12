NDMA issues alert for rain, snowfall and landslide risk across country

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued an alert about expected weather conditions in different parts of the country.

According to the alert, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab and the Potohar region, while heavy rain is likely at some places in Potohar, Murree and Galiyat.

Fog and smog are likely to cover Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during the night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi. Rain and strong winds are also likely at various places in Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

Most parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are forecast to see cloudy skies, strong winds and rain with thunderstorms.

The NDMA said intermittent rain is likely to continue in the upper and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with heavy rain expected in upper districts including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Snowfall is possible in mountainous areas and hail at some places, while there are also concerns about landslides and slippery roads.

The NDMA has advised people travelling in mountainous areas to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. The relevant authorities have also been told to remain on alert in view of possible landslides, road conditions and other weather-related risks.

The public has been advised to consult the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app for authentic information and the latest alerts on the weather situation.