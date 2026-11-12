TECNO Double 11 Mega Sale: Buy CAMON 50 Series and Enjoy Free Gifts worth up to Rs25,000

KARACHI – TECNO rolled out major offers for smartphone buyers across Pakistan as its Double 11 Mega Sale enters full swing, offering gifts worth up to Rs25,000 on the CAMON 50 Series, including a free smartwatch and screen protection insurance. The limited-time campaign, running until November 21, also brings special discounts on selected SPARK Go 3 variants.

TECNO Double 11 Mega Sale Brings Exciting Offers

The smartphone market is witnessing another round of promotional deals as TECNO introduces its “Buy Now, Get More” campaign, combining premium smartphone features with additional benefits for customers.

The campaign, which highlighted November 11 as its biggest shopping day, offers buyers of the CAMON 50 Series complimentary gifts, including a smartwatch, while eligible purchases also come with screen protection benefits.

According to the promotional details, customers can receive gifts valued at up to Rs25,000, making the limited-time offer an attractive option for buyers planning to upgrade their smartphones. The company is offering 365 days of screen protection insurance with the CAMON 50 Pro, providing additional coverage for the display during the first year of ownership. The promotional benefits are available through TECNO brand stores across Pakistan until November 21, 2026.

CAMON 50 Series Features 144Hz AMOLED Display

Beyond the promotional gifts, the CAMON 50 Series is being positioned as a feature-packed smartphone lineup designed to deliver a premium viewing experience. One of its major highlights is the 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, which promises smoother scrolling, sharper visuals and improved responsiveness during everyday smartphone use.

The high refresh rate is particularly appealing for mobile gaming, social media browsing and video streaming, where fluid animations and display clarity can significantly improve the viewing experience.

With AMOLED technology offering deeper blacks and vibrant colours, the CAMON 50 Series aims to provide an immersive experience for entertainment enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

50MP Sony Night Portrait Camera

Photography is another major selling point of the CAMON 50 Series, particularly for users who frequently capture pictures in challenging lighting conditions. The lineup features a 50MP Sony Night Portrait camera, designed to improve image clarity, portrait details and low-light photography.

TECNO is highlighting the camera’s ability to capture detailed portraits during evening gatherings, family celebrations and nighttime outings. The focus on nighttime photography shows growing demand among smartphone buyers for cameras capable of delivering quality images beyond daylight conditions.

IP68 IP69 and IP69K Ratings

CAMON 50 Series also places considerable emphasis on durability, featuring IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings. These ratings indicate protection against dust, immersion under specified test conditions and high-pressure water exposure.

The smartphones also feature Aqua Mode, designed to support usability in wet conditions. The combination of these protections is intended to provide additional reassurance to customers who frequently use their devices outdoors, travel through dusty environments or encounter rainy weather. However, water resistance remains subject to manufacturer-specified conditions and should not be treated as a guarantee against all forms of water damage.

TECNO SPARK Go 3 Buyers Get Special Discounts

The Double 11 campaign is not limited to the CAMON 50 Series. TECNO has also announced promotional discounts on two configurations of its more affordable SPARK Go 3 smartphone.

The discounted models include:

SPARK Go 3 — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

SPARK Go 3 — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Although the company has highlighted discounts on both variants, the promotional details do not specify the exact price reductions.

The offer provides another option for budget-conscious customers seeking an entry-level smartphone during the shopping campaign.

Limited-Time CAMON 50 Offers Available Until November 21

With gifts worth up to Rs25,000, a complimentary smartwatch, and screen protection insurance for eligible CAMON 50 Pro buyers, TECNO is seeking to attract customers through additional purchase benefits rather than smartphone specifications alone.

The CAMON 50 Series combines a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, 50MP Sony Night Portrait camera and multiple water and dust resistance ratings, giving customers several features to consider when comparing smartphones.

Meanwhile, discounts on the SPARK Go 3 lineup extend the campaign to buyers with smaller budgets.

Customers interested in the promotional deals can visit TECNO brand stores across Pakistan before November 21, 2026, when the Double 11 Mega Sale offers are scheduled to conclude.