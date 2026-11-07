‘Buy Now, Get More’ – TECNO Kicks Off 11.11 with CAMON 50 Series, Free Smartwatch & Screen Insurance

LAHORE – Smartphone buyers across Pakistan are in for exciting deals as TECNO officially launched its much-awaited 11.11 Mega Sale, offering free smartwatches, complimentary screen protection insurance and special discounts on selected smartphones.

Under the promotional campaign titled “Buy Now, Get More,” customers purchasing eligible devices from the TECNO CAMON 50 Series between November 7 and 21, 2026, can receive a free smartwatch alongside 365 days of screen protection insurance, subject to the campaign’s terms and availability.

The limited-time promotion comes ahead of the annual Double 11 shopping festival, giving consumers an opportunity to secure additional accessories and protection benefits without extra charges.

Free Smartwatch and One-Year Screen Protection

One of the biggest attractions of TECNO’s latest campaign is the complimentary smartwatch offered with the CAMON 50 Series. The wearable device is designed to serve as a practical everyday companion, adding value beyond the smartphone itself.

Another major highlight is the 365-day screen protection insurance, intended to provide customers with additional reassurance against potential display damage.

According to the company, the combination of a free smartwatch and screen insurance is aimed at delivering greater value to customers while addressing concerns about smartphone maintenance and protection.

However, TECNO has clarified that the physical screen protection insurance card will be available at its brand shops exclusively with the CAMON 50 Pro.

Premium Display and Camera Features

Beyond the promotional benefits, TECNO is highlighting the advanced specifications of its CAMON 50 Series as a major attraction for smartphone enthusiasts. The lineup features 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, designed to deliver smoother scrolling, sharper visuals and an enhanced viewing experience.

Whether users are watching videos, playing mobile games or browsing social media, the high-refresh-rate display promises responsive performance and vibrant picture quality.

Photography enthusiasts are also being targeted through the series’ 50MP Sony Night Portrait camera, which is designed to capture detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions. The camera technology aims to improve portrait photography during evening gatherings, celebrations and family events, making the series an appealing option for users who regularly capture and share photographs.

Water Resistance and Aqua Mode for Extra Protection

TECNO has also emphasized durability as a key feature of its latest smartphone lineup. CAMON 50 Series comes with IP68, IP69 and IP69K resistance ratings, along with Aqua Mode, offering enhanced protection against dust and water under specified testing conditions.

These features are intended to make the devices more suitable for everyday situations, including accidental splashes, dusty environments and outdoor activities. Combined with the promotional screen protection coverage, the company is positioning its CAMON 50 lineup as an attractive choice for consumers seeking both premium features and additional protection.

TECNO SPARK GO 3 Buyers Also Get Special Discounts

11.11 campaign is not limited to premium smartphone buyers. TECNO has also introduced promotional price reductions for customers seeking budget-friendly devices, with both storage variants of the SPARK GO 3 included in the sale.

The discounted models include:

TECNO SPARK GO 3 — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

TECNO SPARK GO 3 — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Although the company has confirmed discounts on both variants, the exact revised prices and savings have not been specified in the campaign announcement.

The inclusion of the SPARK GO 3 expands the promotional campaign to customers looking for more affordable smartphone options.

TECNO 11.11 Sale Dates and Availability in Pakistan

The nationwide promotional campaign begins on November 7 and continues until November 21, 2026, giving customers 15 calendar days to benefit from the announced offers. The campaign is available through participating offline retail outlets across Pakistan.

Customers interested in CAMON 50 Series promotion are advised to confirm smartwatch availability and insurance eligibility before purchasing, particularly because the screen protection insurance card is exclusive to CAMON 50 Pro purchases at TECNO brand shops.

TECNO encouraged consumers to follow its official social media platforms for information about participating retailers, promotional offers and further announcements.