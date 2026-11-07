Relief for TikToker Mr Patlu in Sialkot Stampede Case

DASKA – TikToker Ansar Mahmood, aka Mr Patlu, has secured legal relief in deadly stampede case linked to his wedding celebrations, as a local court granted him interim bail until November 10.

A week after the tragedy, the social media personality arrived in a wheelchair, claiming that a serious spinal injury had left him unable to walk or stand without assistance. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Naseem Tarar heard his bail application and granted him interim relief until November 10.

The court’s decision follows earlier ruling by Islamabad High Court, which provided Mr Patlu protective bail in connection with the case involving a deadly stampede, alleged negligence, unlawful assembly and rioting. The incident, which unfolded during a wedding-related public gathering in Sialkot district, sparked widespread outrage after attendees lost their lives and several others suffered injuries.

Before approaching the Daska court, Mr Patlu had obtained protective bail from the Islamabad High Court. Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued a written judgment allowing him temporary protection from arrest until November 10 so that he could pursue legal remedies before the relevant court.

The judgment noted that the petitioner had voluntarily appeared before the high court and wished to exercise his legal right to seek relief from the appropriate judicial forum. However, the court made it clear that its protective bail order would automatically expire at the close of judicial working hours on November 10. The subsequent grant of interim bail by the Daska court represents a separate legal development in the case.

A grand public celebration marking Mr Patlu’s wedding turned into devastating incident when a massive crowd gathered for an event associated with his marriage festivities. The programme was intended to feature entertainment, public giveaways and assistance for financially struggling families, according to the TikToker.

The charged crowd descended into chaos amid stampede, leaving families mourning their loved ones and others dealing with injuries. The tragedy triggered police action, criminal proceedings and questions over crowd management, security arrangements and the responsibilities of the event organisers.

In his first detailed public response, the TikToker disputed a central allegation in the police complaint, insisting that he was undergoing medical treatment when the stampede occurred. He claimed that the FIR incorrectly placed him at the stadium during the incident. According to Mr Patlu, he had been playing cricket at the same ground a day before the programme when he suffered a severe back injury.

He demanded that investigators examine hospital records, CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish his whereabouts. Mr Patlu also claimed that several of his friends who had travelled from abroad could support his account.