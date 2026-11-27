ISLAMABAD – The federal government announced another cut in petrol prices, cutting rate to Rs312 per litre, while diesel consumers will have to continue paying Rs346 per litre, as its price has been kept unchanged for the weekend.

The revised petroleum prices will take effect from Saturday, November 28, 2026, and remain in force until November 30. According to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the latest adjustment has been made under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

Petrol was selling at Rs374.51 per litre on November 3 before declining to Rs313 per litre by November 27. With the newly announced rate of Rs312, petrol has become Rs62.51 cheaper per litre compared with its November 3 level. This make its overall dip of around 16.7% in less than a month.

Diesel prices have also recorded a notable decline over the same period. From Rs395.20 per litre on November 3, the rate has dropped to Rs346, bringing the total reduction to Rs49.20 per litre, or approximately 12.4%.

While falling domestic fuel prices are providing relief to Pakistani consumers, the international oil market is showing signs of renewed volatility. Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday after recording gains for four consecutive trading sessions. The latest upward movement has put global oil benchmarks on course to break a three-week losing streak, raising questions about whether the recent decline in international energy prices is coming to an end.

For Pakistan, developments in the global oil market remain particularly important, as fluctuations in international crude prices can influence future domestic petroleum price adjustments.