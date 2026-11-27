Pakistani diva Hania Aamir is making headlines again, but this time, it is her fashion choice rather than her acting that has caught everyone’s attention.

The Mere Humsafar actress recently attended press event for her upcoming series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, where her outfit gets everyone’s attention. Several users even compared her appearance to Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, the former wife of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Hania, who is known for experimenting with her style, opted for a casual, Gen-Z-inspired look at the event. She opted for knee-length camouflage-print shorts with a white lace-trimmed top and a brown cropped cardigan while curly pixie haircut added a playful touch to the overall outfit, as she shares uncanny resemblence to ex-wife of Mr. Perfectionist.

While the look had a relaxed and youthful vibe, it did not win everyone over. Pictures from the event quickly made their way across social media, where users began sharing their opinions about the actress’s styling. Some felt the outfit did not suit her, while others noticed a resemblance to Kiran Rao.

One social media user commented that Hania looked like Aamir Khan’s former wife, adding that the comparison was not a compliment. Other users also expressed disappointment with her recent fashion choices and suggested that she should reconsider her stylist or take a more active role in deciding her outfits.

Despite the criticism, Hania continues to enjoy immense popularity, with more than 19.9 million followers on Instagram. She has established herself as one of Pakistan’s leading actresses through dramas such as Dil Ruba, Sang-e-Mah, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishqiya, Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

The actress is currently busy promoting Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, in which she will play Umme Maryam, a negative lead. As anticipation builds around the upcoming drama, her latest appearance has certainly given social media users something to talk about.