ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the law against child marriage is mandatory and violating it will carry legal consequences.

Speaking at the launch of the National Framework to End Child Marriage, he said the marriage registration system would be strengthened to ensure effective enforcement of the minimum age of 18. Efforts would be made, with the cooperation of the provincial governments, to make the existing system more effective.

Tarar said child marriage deprived girls of basic opportunities for education, health and development. It was essential to give them equal opportunities in education and economic progress, as no nation could move forward while keeping half its population out of the development process.

The minister said the law against child marriage did not conflict with Shariah, noting that the Federal Shariat Court had upheld Sindh’s law on preventing child marriages.

He stressed that legislation alone was not enough and that public awareness and a change in social attitudes were also needed. Taking the message of ending child marriage to every home was a national responsibility, he added.

Tarar said Pakistan would enhance global cooperation to end child marriage under its chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). A plan to form a joint working group with African countries was also under consideration.

He praised the efforts of the Punjab and Balochistan governments and said the federal and provincial governments would have to work together to tackle the issue.