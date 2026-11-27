KARACHI – Eight people are now confirmed dead after an under-construction six-storey building collapsed in the city’s Admin Society, while 11 remain missing and 14 have been injured, rescue officials said on Friday.

The search for those trapped under the debris near Baloch Colony is continuing. Rescue 1122 said its teams were proceeding carefully and had created pockets in the rubble to reach areas where people might be trapped. Officials said manual searching was being given priority, as heavy machinery could damage buried bodies and cause the remaining structure to collapse further.

According to a spokesperson, 13 of the injured have been discharged after treatment, while one is still in hospital.

Police have registered a case invoking charges of murder and negligence, among other offences. Ten people have been nominated, four of whom have been arrested.

Scenes of devastation

In a statement on Wednesday, provincial emergency services said three bodies and 14 injured people had been pulled from the wreckage. AFP journalists at the site in the densely populated eastern part of the city saw a mound of concrete and twisted metal several floors high.

Crowds gathered as dozens of rescuers cleared bricks and debris in search of survivors. At a nearby information desk, people showed officials photographs of their missing relatives on their phones.

Officials removed and suspended

The incident has led to a major administrative shake-up. At a high-level meeting at CM House, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh government ordered the removal of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Waseem Shamshad.

The chief minister also suspended East Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Abbasi, East Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Sheikh and other SBCA officials over alleged negligence.

A recurring problem

Building collapses are frequent in Pakistan, a country of more than 240 million people, largely because of inadequate safety standards and poor construction materials. Karachi, home to more than 20 million, is plagued by shoddy construction, unauthorised extensions, crumbling infrastructure, overcrowding and weak enforcement of building codes.

A collapse caused by a gas explosion in the city killed 16 people in February, while 27 died when a five-storey building came down in the impoverished Lyari area in July last year.