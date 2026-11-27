Rising fuel costs and smoggy winters are pushing more Pakistani commuters towards electric bikes and scooters. But which one is worth buying? The answer comes down to five things: battery, warranty, range, safety and after-sales support. MS Jaguar Motorcycles recommends the E-70 as a first electric bike, the Bolt LFP as a first electric scooter and the M1 LFP for riders who want more speed and stronger braking.

What Makes an Electric Bike Worth Buying

Battery type. The battery is the most important part of any electric two-wheeler. LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries are known for thermal stability, long cycle life and safety advantages over many other lithium chemistries, qualities that suit Pakistan’s hot summers. MS Jaguar was the first brand to introduce LFP technology in Pakistan’s electric two-wheelers.

Warranty. A long battery warranty protects your investment. MS Jaguar’s LFP electric bikes carry a 5-year battery warranty, the longest LFP battery warranty in Pakistan. Its LFP scooters carry 3 years.

Range and charging. Choose a range well above your daily ride. MS Jaguar’s LFP models cover 90 to 170 km per charge, depending on the model, and charge in about 2 to 3 hours from a household socket.

Safety and features. Look for reliable brakes, brake cut-off, reverse gear and anti-theft protection.

After-sales support. Service and spare parts matter as much as the bike itself. MS Jaguar manufactures and assembles its bikes and scooters in Pakistan along with over 80 authorized dealers nationwide.

MS Jaguar’s Top Picks

E-70: the best starter electric bike

The E-70 is a natural first step for riders leaving a petrol motorcycle. Its 1,500W BLDC Motor delivers a 70 km/h top speed and 90 to 100 km of range per charge. It charges in about 2 to 2.5 hours, or 1 to 1.5 hours with the optional fast charger. The LFP battery is rated for 3,500 charge cycles and a 10-year expected lifespan, backed by the 5-year warranty. NFC card access, an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode and smart brake cut-off come as standard.

Bolt LFP: the best starter electric scooter

The Bolt LFP is MS Jaguar’s most popular scooter for first-time buyers. It offers up to 100 km of range, a 50 km/h top speed and 2.5 to 3 hour charging, with cruise control, reverse gear and NFC card access. It suits riders wanting an easy daily city commuter. It comes in Midnight Black and Graphite Grey.

M1 LFP: the most refined electric scooter

The M1 LFP adds dual disc brakes and a 1,200 to 1,500W motor for a 60 km/h top speed, with the Bolt’s 100 km range and charging time. It suits riders who want more speed, stronger braking and a premium finish. Colour options are Crimson Black, Pearl White and Matte Black.

Making the Switch

The best choice is one built for Pakistan’s roads, heat and daily distances. For current prices, specifications and offers, riders can explore MS Jaguar’s electric bikes on the official website or visit their nearest authorized dealer for a test ride.