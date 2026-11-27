PARIS — An unexpected cyber attack hits one of the world’s biggest news agencies. By the time AFP’s teams detected the attack, its digital gateway, AFP Forum, had become the centre of a cybersecurity crisis. Within moments, the platform was taken offline, cutting subscribers off from a major source of global news, photographs and videos.

The cyber attack targeted AFP Forum, the agency’s client-facing distribution platform, in an incident detected at 1:30 a.m. Paris time on Thursday. The attack prompted immediate response from AFP’s technical teams, who moved to contain the breach and took the platform offline as a precaution.

The service remains unavailable until further notice, raising concerns among subscribers that rely on AFP’s extensive global news network for timely reporting and multimedia coverage. The agency has said it is arranging alternative distribution channels to minimise disruption to its clients.

While AFP launched investigation with external cybersecurity specialists, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear. The agency has not identified the perpetrators, and no hacking group has publicly claimed responsibility. It has also yet to establish whether sensitive information was accessed or extracted during the intrusion.

The incident garnered particular attention because of AFP’s enormous international reach. Alongside Reuters and the Associated Press, AFP is considered one of the three major global news agencies, supplying news organisations across the world with continuous coverage of international developments.

Figures from its 2025 annual report underline the scale of its operations. AFP employs approximately 1,840 journalists representing 135 nationalities and operates through around 210 bureaus worldwide. Its daily output averages approximately 2,300 written news reports, 3,000 photographs and 300 videos. The agency also serves a substantial share of France’s media industry, with most French news organisations among its clients.

The attack comes at a time when France is confronting an increasingly hostile cybersecurity environment, with businesses and public institutions facing a rising number of digital threats.

Some recent attacks have been associated with financially motivated criminal networks, while others appear designed to interrupt essential services, undermine institutional operations or create wider instability.

Adding to the concerns, France’s cybersecurity chief, Vincent Strubel, issued a stark warning on November 26, describing the intensity of the current cyberthreat environment as unprecedented. Speaking in an interview reported by France Inter, the director-general of the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) warned that the country was facing risks on a scale it had never experienced before. He also called for stronger cooperation and collective defensive measures against increasingly serious digital threats.

Although Strubel’s warning was made independently of the AFP incident, the timing highlights the wider cybersecurity challenges confronting France.