Karachi is expected to experience dry weather during the daytime and cooler nights until the end of November.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a gradual shift in Karachi’s weather during December, with conditions expected to move from mild chill to partial winter and eventually colder weather.

Winds blowing from Balochistan are likely to influence Karachi’s weather for most of the period. The Met Office has also warned that morning fog could reduce visibility in different parts of the city.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department Anjum Nazir Zaigham said there was no possibility of winter rainfall in Karachi during November.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s air pollution remains a major concern, with the city once again ranking among the world’s most polluted urban centres.

According to the latest figures, Lahore’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 325, while the particulate matter reading was recorded at 299.

Despite a 52-point decline in the AQI compared with the previous day, air quality remained at hazardous levels. The improvement was attributed to winds blowing at a speed of five kilometres per hour.

Multan Road emerged as Lahore’s most polluted location, recording an AQI of 500. Other areas also reported significantly elevated pollution levels, including GT Road at 432, Safari Park at 414, Wagah Border at 364 and Punjab University at 335.

Shahdara recorded an AQI of 289, followed by Egerton Road at 275, Kahna Nau at 267, Barki Road at 252, DHA Phase 6 at 244 and Gulberg III at 208.

In a separate anti-pollution operation, authorities demolished six illegal waste-burning units near the Saggian Interchange in Lahore.

The Meteorological Department reported humidity at 85 per cent in the city, with the minimum temperature recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 26 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall is expected in Lahore over the next 24 hours, with dry weather and clear skies forecast.