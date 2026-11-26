RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Police arrested man accused of sexually assaulting woman after allegedly promising to marry her, just as he was preparing to tie the knot with another woman.

The suspect Ahsan Qureshi was taken into custody from a salon in a private housing society in Rawalpindi before he could attend his wedding ceremony.

The complainant, Uzma Tahir, told police that the man was making arrangements to marry another woman. She then approached Rawat Police and registered a formal complaint against him.

Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him at the salon. During the operation, Qureshi allegedly resisted police personnel as they attempted to take him into custody. The arrest came shortly before his planned wedding.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation is underway. The complainant’s medical examination and the suspect’s DNA testing are also being arranged as part of the investigation.