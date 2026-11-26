KARACHI – The death toll from the collapse of the upper floors of an under-construction six-storey building in Block 4 of the Administrative Employees Cooperative Housing Society, near Baloch Colony, has risen to four.

According to the report, another body was recovered from the debris. Rescue teams faced difficulty retrieving it and had to cut through the building’s steel reinforcement bars to pull it out.

Three bodies had been recovered by late Wednesday night, while a fourth was pulled out on Thursday. Fourteen people were injured, and several others are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Families block Sharea Faisal

Dissatisfied with the rescue operation, residents and families of the missing gathered on Sharea Faisal and blocked both carriageways, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides and a severe traffic jam.

Some protesters carried sticks and placed barriers on the road. They alleged negligence in the rescue operation, saying their loved ones were buried under the building while the administration remained silent.

Administration officials and police arrived some time later and held talks with the protesters, after which the road was reopened.

Workers still missing

A list of missing people has emerged since the accident, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Initial reports said 30 to 40 labourers were working in the building.

The father of 24-year-old Waqas, who is among the missing, said his son was due to be married on December 27. Waqas did marble work and was using his hard-earned money to shop for his wedding in Karachi.

“Waqas used to say, ‘Abbu, I will return to the village after finishing my wedding shopping,'” his father said. “We were waiting for our son to come back when we received the tragic news of the accident. I pray to Allah for a miracle and that my son is found safe and alive.”