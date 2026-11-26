ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to introduce a faceless system for income tax appeals.

The FBR has issued new amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002, adding a new chapter on the establishment of an Appeals Wing and on faceless appeals. Income tax appeals will now be heard through video conferencing.

Appeals will be filed through the FBR’s e-portal and assigned through an automated, random and dynamic system. The identity of the Commissioner (Appeals) hearing a case will be kept confidential.

During proceedings, the Commissioner (Appeals) will not be visible and his or her voice will also be altered. Appellants and the relevant authorities will be barred from appearing in person, while all notices, replies, arguments and evidence will be submitted electronically.

Under the new system, appellants will also have the option of having their appeals decided on the basis of written arguments. Those without internet access will be able to join hearings from the nearest Field Operations Wing.

An officer who conducted the audit or assessment, or issued the disputed order, will not be allowed to decide the appeal. The Appeals Wing will work under the administrative control of the FBR’s Member Legal (Inland Revenue). No officer of the Centre will be able to give a Commissioner (Appeals) directions regarding the decision of an appeal.

Appellate decisions will be issued with a Digital Identification Number (DIN). A delay in filing an appeal caused by a technical fault in the e-portal will be treated as having reasonable cause.

Written reasons must be recorded if an appeal is transferred after its hearing has begun. In such a case, the appellant will have the right to a fresh hearing upon request.

The new system will take effect from a date notified by the FBR in the official gazette, and separate implementation dates may be set for different categories of appeals. Appeals already pending will be decided by the relevant Commissioners (Appeals), although the Board may transfer them to the Centre. Affected taxpayers will retain the option of filing an appeal directly with the Appellate Tribunal.