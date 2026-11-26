ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered unexpected operational setback after Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic Airways abruptly suspended its flights amid a deepening financial crisis that could push the airline into bankruptcy.

The suspension puts PIA’s recently expanded UK operations under pressure, forcing the national carrier to replace two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners previously provided by Norse Atlantic with aircraft from its own fleet.

Two PIA-operated services were cancelled after Norse unexpectedly withdrew its aircraft from the arrangement, reportedly without prior notice as passengers were preparing to board. The affected flights included PK786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad and PK710 from Manchester to Lahore, leaving PIA with the immediate challenge of managing passenger disruption and arranging alternative aircraft.

PIA announced that it would operate its UK services using its own Boeing 777 aircraft from November 26, with the aim of maintaining its existing flight schedule and avoiding further cancellations.

PIA inked agreement with Norse Atlantic in October 2026 to get two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement, commonly known as a wet lease. Under this agreement, Norse was responsible for providing the aircraft, pilots, maintenance and insurance, while PIA marketed the flights, sold tickets and operated the services under its own flight numbers.

The arrangement was designed to strengthen PIA’s connections between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, particularly routes linking London and Manchester with Islamabad and Lahore. It also gave PIA access to additional widebody capacity without having to purchase Dreamliners or independently manage their operations.

The aircraft began supporting PIA’s operations around early November, offering the airline additional flexibility on some of its busiest international routes. However, Norse Atlantic’s sudden withdrawal has effectively removed this additional capacity, forcing PIA to depend more heavily on its existing Boeing 777 fleet.

Although PIA has moved quickly to replace the withdrawn Dreamliners, the switch could create operational and financial challenges. Boeing 777s being deployed on UK routes may have already been assigned to other services or retained as operational reserves. Their increased utilisation could therefore put pressure on aircraft availability, maintenance schedules and crew deployment.

The loss of two additional aircraft also reduces PIA’s flexibility to accommodate rising passenger demand, increase flight frequencies or introduce extra seats on popular UK–Pakistan routes.

Boeing 787-9 offered a comparatively modern and fuel-efficient long-haul option. Its withdrawal is therefore not just a capacity issue but also a setback for PIA’s efforts to improve its international passenger offering. By switching to its own Boeing 777s, PIA can potentially protect its existing network, but maintaining the same operational flexibility may prove more difficult.

The sudden collapse of the arrangement could expose PIA to additional expenses, particularly through cancelled flights, passenger rebooking, possible compensation obligations and the cost of operating replacement aircraft. However, the airline is not facing the ownership-related liabilities associated with the two Dreamliners because the agreement was a wet lease rather than an aircraft purchase.

Norse Atlantic was responsible for the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance. PIA therefore does not have to absorb the Dreamliners’ residual-value risks or long-term ownership and maintenance liabilities. Its primary challenge is now operational: providing the capacity previously supplied by Norse while managing its own aircraft and associated expenses.

If PIA intends to maintain or expand its UK operations at the same level, it may eventually need to secure replacement capacity through another leasing company or an alternative aviation partnership.

PIA’s difficulties come as Norse Atlantic confronts a potentially existential financial crisis. The Norwegian carrier announced the suspension of all flights scheduled for the day. Its board warned that bankruptcy proceedings could follow unless urgent short-term financing was secured.

The company is reportedly negotiating with investors over a possible takeover that could provide the funding required to continue operations. However, it has cautioned that there is no guarantee of a successful rescue.

Founded in 2021 by Bjørn Tore Larsen, Norse initially focused on affordable long-haul travel using Boeing 787 Dreamliners. However, difficulties in making its scheduled operations profitable pushed the airline towards charter services and wet-lease agreements. Its financial troubles have also intensified amid the aviation industry’s wider difficulties, with the Iran conflict driving fuel-price volatility, disrupting operations and increasing airline expenses.