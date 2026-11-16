PIA flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger suffers heart attack

KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight travelling from Madinah to Lahore made an emergency landing in Karachi after a 75-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack during the journey.

The pilot diverted the flight to Karachi to ensure the passenger received immediate medical assistance.

Following the landing, a medical team of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) provided emergency treatment to the passenger at Karachi Airport.

However, as the passenger’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital for further medical care.

After completing the emergency arrangements, the PIA flight resumed its journey to Lahore with the remaining passengers on board.

Last year, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Jeddah was forced into an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a bird smashed into the aircraft’s windscreen shortly after takeoff, sending shockwaves through passengers and crew.

Flight PK-859, carrying 344 travelers, suffered some damage due to the collision. The pilot acted swiftly, declaring an emergency and diverted the flight to port city, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.