Thousands of young aspirants who are willing to join Balochistan’s civil service could soon get more opportunities to secure government positions as the provincial government moves towards a major overhaul of its competitive examination system.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) to increase the number of attempts allowed in Provincial Civil Services (PCS) examinations from three to six.

The decision was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Bugti, where officials considered a series of reforms aimed at modernising the examination process, improving transparency and speeding up recruitment.

Under the proposed changes, the government also plans to introduce AI-based testing system to bring the examination process in line with modern assessment practices. The chief minister directed officials to align PCS examinations with international testing standards followed by TOEFL and the Graduate Record Examination (GRE).

Bugti instructed the relevant authorities to complete the entire examination process, from conducting tests to announcing final results, within a maximum of three months. The initiative aims to end lengthy delays that often force candidates to wait for several months before learning their results.

CM said the provincial government wanted to create more opportunities for young people and bring highly qualified, capable and innovative officers into Balochistan’s administrative structure.

He also called for comprehensive reforms to make the examination system fully digital, paperless, transparent and efficient, stressing that merit must remain the foundation of the recruitment process. Bugti maintained that a fair selection mechanism would help identify talented candidates while strengthening young people’s confidence in state institutions.