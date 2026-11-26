LAHORE — Citizens across Punjab can now avail of free heart surgeries at designated public and private hospitals under the Government of Punjab’s Chief Minister Cardiac Surgery Program.

Managed by the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) and the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, the initiative allows patients to quickly verify their eligibility via SMS.

How to Check Eligibility

Individuals seeking free cardiac surgery can verify their status and access program details through the following official channels:

SMS Verification: Send your Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number via SMS to 8500 to immediately check your eligibility.

Free heart surgeries are being performed at major government cardiac centers across the province, including:

Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology

Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital

Private Hospitals

In addition to state-run facilities, the program covers surgeries at a wide network of private hospitals across Punjab and Islamabad:

Lahore: Bahria International Hospital (Mohlanwal and Orchard branches), Gulab Devi Hospital, Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, Ittefaq Trust Hospital, Tharwat Anwar Medical Complex, SurgiMed Hospital, National Hospital & Cardiac Complex, Masood Hospital, Omar Hospital & Cardiac Centre, Sharif Medical City, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital, Central Park Teaching Hospital, Ameer Medical Care, Rahmatul Lil Alameen Post Graduate Institute of Cardiology, Farooq Hospital (Westwood Branch), Shalimar Hospital, Doctors Hospital & Medical Centre, and Hameed Latif Hospital (Garden Town).

Islamabad & Rawalpindi: Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital (Islamabad), Maroof International Hospital (Islamabad), Medics Cardiac Centre (Islamabad), Farooq Hospital (Bahria Enclave, Islamabad), Bahria International Hospital (Phase 8, Rawalpindi), and Farooq Hospital (Islamabad Branch, Rawalpindi).

Other Cities in Punjab: Bahawalpur Heart Centre (Bahawalpur), Abu Hospital and Research Center (Faisalabad), Cheema Heart Complex (Gujranwala), Doctors Hospital (Gujrat), Shahida Islam Medical Complex (Lodhran), Abida Noor Hospital (Mianwali), MediCare Hospital (Multan), Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital (Muzaffargarh), Sahiwal International Hospital (Sahiwal), and Imran Idrees Hospital (Sialkot).