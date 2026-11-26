ISLAMABAD – Authorities have implemented special traffic and security arrangements in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from November 26 to November 28 in view of the arrival and movement of foreign delegations.

The measures include a partial suspension of the Metro Bus service, a ban on heavy traffic, and temporary closures of key transit and recreational areas.

According to Metro Bus officials, the service will operate on a limited route during the three-day period on the directives of the district administration.

While buses will continue to run between Saddar Station in Rawalpindi and Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station in Islamabad, the route from 7th Avenue Station to Pak Secretariat will remain completely suspended from 10:00 PM on November 26 until 12:30 AM on November 28.

Additionally, the electric bus service operating on the affected route will also remain suspended during this timeframe, requiring commuters to make alternative travel arrangements.

To ensure smooth movement for the visiting delegations, the entry of heavy traffic into both Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be prohibited from 6:00 PM on November 26 until 12:30 AM on November 28. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to enter the twin cities via the Motorway or GT Road during these hours.

The administration has also announced that the Faizabad Bus Terminal will remain closed from 6:00 PM on November 26 to 12:30 AM on November 28. Passengers traveling on inter-city buses and other public transport are advised to adjust their schedules and plan alternative routes accordingly.

In a separate security measure, Hiking Trails 3 and 5 in the Margalla Hills will remain closed to the public on November 27 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

The local administration and Islamabad Police have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel toward Islamabad and Rawalpindi between November 26 and 28 and to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.