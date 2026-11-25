KARACHI – Pakistani diva Hania Aamir’s latest appearance triggered unexpected controversy, with social media users criticising her outfit, openly questioning the styling choices behind her look.

The controversy erupted after Mere Humsafar star attended launch event of Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, where she appeared in a custom-designed pastel lilac gown by fashion label Taali AE. Although the actress attracted attention with her appearance, the outfit quickly became a subject of criticism across social media platforms.

She opted for full-length satin ensemble featuring desi-inspired design. The gown came with structured square neckline decorated with three-dimensional floral embellishments, a matching embroidered choker-style collar and fitted full-length sleeves. Its side slits featured elaborate silver-lavender embroidery that extended into long beaded fringes, while a draped detail secured around the back of her neck completed the silhouette.

The actress paired outfit with straight hair, rosy dewy makeup and minimal jewellery. However, instead of receiving widespread appreciation, her styling choices sparked a wave of unfavourable reactions, with critics describing the overall appearance as outdated and underwhelming.

Mishi Khan also joined criticism, taking a dig at Hania’s styling team. She said actress should reconsider her choice of stylist. Mishi said Hania’s stylist should be sent to “Timbuktu”, and social media users also questioned the dress design, fabric and overall presentation. Some argued that the outfit failed to complement Hania’s personality and star power, while others directed criticism towards her hairstyle and hair extensions.

One user compared the dress to something worn at a 1990s birthday celebration, questioning why a celebrity of Hania’s stature could not secure more contemporary designs and professional styling. Another commenter mocked the appearance as resembling a middle-school pageant outfit and called for a complete makeover, particularly criticising the actress’s hair.