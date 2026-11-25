ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting releases a special patriotic anthem inspired by Allama Iqbal’s iconic verse, celebrating Pakistani astronaut Zeeshan Ali’s space mission and the growing friendship between Islamabad and Beijing.

Zeeshan’s historic entry into space exploration gets a patriotic tribute, and MoIB shared a song inspired by Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s iconic verse, “Sitaaron Se Aagay Jahaan Aur Bhi Hain”. Information Ministry termed this achievement a moment when Pakistan-China friendship had moved beyond geographical boundaries and reached the vastness of space.

The song speaks of Pakistan’s national aspirations, determination and ambitions in space exploration while paying tribute to the longstanding Sino-Pak ties.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and top leaders congratulated nation on the space milestone, calling the achievement as the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan’s journey. The prime minister said the mission represented the dreams and aspirations of 240 million Pakistanis, particularly young people and the country’s scientific community.

He also expressed hope that if a Pakistani could reach a space station today, the country could eventually send one of its citizens to the Moon.