KARACHI – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $250 million loan for Pakistan.

According to the ADB, the loan is aimed at promoting public-private partnership (PPP) projects. It will support reforms to increase private investment in Pakistan and help prepare high-quality, low-cost development projects.

The ADB’s statement said that steps have been taken to bring public-private partnership and privatization matters onto a single platform. The system for PPP projects will be improved, and under the program, support will be provided to set up dedicated PPP units in four federal ministries and agencies.

A medium-term pipeline of PPP projects through 2030 has been approved. A system will be established to monitor the fiscal risks arising from PPP projects, and the National PPP and Investment Knowledge Hub will provide training and guidance to federal institutions.

The statement added that provincial governments will also be able to benefit from project preparation and the sharing of experiences. It stressed that transparent project appraisal and better management of fiscal risks are essential.