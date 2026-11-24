ISLAMABAD – Aggressive taxation, high inflation and rising business costs are pushing investor confidence in Pakistan into negative territory, with foreign investors not interested to bring capital amid economic and political uncertainty, per Business Confidence Survey.

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), in its latest Business Confidence Survey, reported decline in sentiment across Pakistan’s business community, raising concerns about investment, employment and future economic growth.

The survey conducted in September-October 2026 found that overall business confidence had dropped by 36 percentage points, falling from positive 13% in the previous survey to negative 23%. The decline was even steeper among foreign investors. Confidence among OICCI members fell by 55 percentage points, sliding from positive 28% to negative 27%. This means foreign investors are now considerably more pessimistic about doing business in Pakistan than the wider business community.

The survey covers businesses operating in manufacturing, services, retail and wholesale markets across major and smaller cities. Together, these sectors account for approximately 80% of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), making the findings an important measure of the country’s business climate.

A closer look at sector-wise findings shows that the decline is not limited to one part of the economy. Retail, wholesale, manufacturing and services have all moved into negative territory. The retail and wholesale sector recorded the biggest drop, with business confidence falling 45 percentage points from positive 20% to negative 25%.

Manufacturing confidence declined by 34 percentage points to negative 25%, while the services sector recorded a 31-percentage-point fall, bringing its confidence level to negative 17%. The figures show that businesses across Pakistan are struggling to maintain a positive outlook amid rising costs and uncertainty over future economic conditions.

The growing uncertainty is also affecting how businesses plan for the future, particularly when it comes to investment, recruitment and expansion. According to the survey, investment confidence dropped from positive 2% to negative 14%, suggesting that businesses are becoming increasingly cautious about committing money to new projects.

Employment expectations also weakened, falling by 23 percentage points to negative 6%. This raises concerns about companies’ willingness to hire additional workers as business conditions become more challenging. Plans for business expansion have also lost momentum. The corresponding confidence indicator dropped by 27 percentage points, leaving it at just positive 3%.

The survey highlights how business conditions have deteriorated over the past six months. The proportion of businesses describing their operating environment as negative increased from 47% to 78%, meaning nearly four out of every five respondents reported worsening conditions. Expectations for the coming months are not particularly encouraging either. The share of businesses anticipating further deterioration over the next six months rose from 34% to 44%.

Rising inflation and heavy taxation have emerged as the two biggest obstacles to doing business in Pakistan. The survey found that 84% of respondents identified inflation as a major challenge, while 81% pointed to the country’s tax burden. Increasing electricity, energy and fuel prices are adding to the pressure, pushing up operating costs and making it harder for businesses to remain competitive.

Security concerns, international political tensions, instability in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding government policies have further weakened business sentiment. Although some of Pakistan’s key economic indicators have improved, the survey suggests that businesses have yet to feel a meaningful difference in their day-to-day operations.

OICCI President said the findings should serve as important warning for policymakers, particularly as Pakistan works to attract investment and achieve sustainable economic growth through the private sector. He said the sharp decline in business confidence, especially among foreign investors, showed that long-standing structural problems were continuing to affect investment decisions.

OICCI said it would continue working with the government and relevant stakeholders to address these challenges, improve the business climate and encourage fresh investment.