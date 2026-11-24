QUETTA – Balochistan government puts staggering Rs25 Crore bounty on most-wanted terrorists, offering cash rewards ranging from Rs5Lac to Rs25 Crore for information about 39 individuals listed among the province’s most-wanted suspects.
Balochistan Home Department Adviser Babar Yousafzai shared individual list identified in the list. Among the highest-value targets are Bashir Zeb, also known as Comrade Bashir, and Captain Rehman Gul, alias Ustad Mureed. The government announced a reward of Rs25 Crore for information about each of them. Two other individuals, Nadeem alias Qambar and Mir Safeer Ahmed, also known as Jiyand Baloch, carry rewards of Rs15 Crore each.
Most-Wanted Individuals and Cash Rewards
|#
|Name / Alias
|Father’s Name
|Reward
|1
|Hyrbyair Marri
|Khair Bakhsh Marri
|Rs10 Lac
|2
|Brahamdagh Khan Bugti
|Rehan Akbar Bugti
|Rs10 Lac
|3
|Samand Khan
|Essa alias Muhammad Khan
|Rs50 Lac
|4
|Riaz Gul
|Muhammad Jan
|Rs25 Lac
|5
|Sher Muhammad Bugti
|Malookan
|Rs25 Lac
|6
|Nadeem alias Qambar
|Jameel Ahmed
|Rs15 crore
|7
|Mir Safeer Ahmed alias Jiyand Baloch
|Abdul Ghani
|Rs15 crore
|8
|Bashir Zaib alias Comrade Bashir
|Dr Abdullah
|Rs25 crore
|9
|Captain Rehman Gul alias Ustad Mureed
|Mir Muhammad Afzal
|Rs25 crore
|10
|Muhammad Siddique alias Khalid Shareef
|Muhammad Raheem Khan
|Rs5 crore
|11
|Mujeeb ur Rehman alias Commander Akash
|Abdul Rasool
|Rs5 crore
|12
|Muhammad Farooq alias Comrade
|Ilahi Bakhsh
|Rs10 crore
|13
|Jaffer Khan alias Mulla Amin
|Peer Bakhsh alias Peero Khan
|Rs10 crore
|14
|Zaheer Shah alias Majeed Commander
|Ali Nawaz
|Rs2 crore
|15
|Sanaullah
|Riaz Gul
|Rs2 crore
|16
|Mushtaq Mengal alias Kohi
|Bashir Ahmed
|Rs5 crore
|17
|Rustum alias Gaindi
|Malik Khan Muhammad
|Rs5 crore
|18
|Naik Muhammad
|Abdul Mutlab
|Rs50 Lac
|19
|Shafi Muhammad alias Tawakal
|Durak Khan
|Rs1 crore
|20
|Habitan
|Kaweer
|Rs2 crore
|21
|Khair Baksh alias Khairo/Farooq
|Sohrab alias Qaim Khan
|Rs2 crore
|22
|Allah Gul
|Abdul Mutlab
|Rs50 Lac
|23
|Shindad Ismail alias Commander Mandos
|Muhammad Ismail
|Rs50 Lac
|24
|Fida Shah alias Kashak
|Syed Abdul Ghaffar Shah
|Rs50 Lac
|25
|Wahid Baksh alias Mujo/Muji
|Sozi Khan
|Rs50 Lac
|26
|Guli Mir alias Shah Mir
|Kashmir Khan
|Rs50 Lac
|27
|Chanda (Code: Chandi)
|Wakoo Bugti
|Rs50 Lac
|28
|Zahid Hussain alias Baloch/Rawani
|Muhammad Hussain
|Rs50 Lac
|29
|Jalal
|Ali Muhammad
|Rs50 Lac
|30
|Jalil Ahmed alias Shali
|Ali Muhammad
|Rs50 Lac
|31
|Pervaiz alias Shehzad
|Mengal
|Rs30 Lac
|32
|Shah Mir
|Muhammad Bakhsh
|Rs30 Lac
|33
|Nisar alias Qari/Mukhtiar
|Haider
|Rs25 Lac
|34
|Rasool Baksh alias Rasoo/Baba
|Pathan Khan
|Rs25 Lac
|35
|Ataq ur Rehman alias Zohaib Baloch
|Abdul Majeed
|Rs20 Lac
|36
|Mirza Khan alias Dholki
|Raheem Bakhsh
|Rs10 Lac
|37
|Rehan Ali (Code: Siri Lundi)
|Shah Mir
|Rs5 Lac
|38
|Fazal Khan alias Fazli Jasbar
|Tagia Khan
|Rs5 Lac
|39
|Jamsher Khan alias Miri Khan/Mastana Khan
|Faiz Muhammad alias Faizo
|Rs10 Lac
According to the official list, Bashir Zaib, son of Dr Abdullah and associated with Ahmed Wali in Nushki, and Captain Rehman Gul, son of Mir Muhammad Afzal and associated with Killi Mengal in Nushki, are each carrying a reward of Rs25 Crore. Nadeem alias Qambar, son of Jameel Ahmed, and Mir Safeer Ahmed alias Jiyand Baloch, son of Abdul Ghani, have each been assigned a reward of Rs15 Crore.
Mir Safeer Ahmed’s listed locations include Kirdgap in Mastung, with Kandahar in Afghanistan and Dubai also mentioned as his present locations. Muhammad Farooq alias Comrade and Jaffer Khan alias Mulla Amin are among those carrying rewards of Rs100 million each.
Officials assured the public that anyone providing information would have their identity protected and that relevant authorities would act promptly on intelligence found to be reliable and actionable. Balochistan government also clarified that the payment of rewards will be governed by its prescribed rules and procedures.
The home department adviser maintained that eliminating terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remain among the provincial government’s foremost priorities. He said cooperation from the public could strengthen intelligence-based operations and help security agencies take more effective action against elements threatening peace in Balochistan.
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