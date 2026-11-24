QUETTA – Balochistan government puts staggering Rs25 Crore bounty on most-wanted terrorists, offering cash rewards ranging from Rs5Lac to Rs25 Crore for information about 39 individuals listed among the province’s most-wanted suspects.

Balochistan Home Department Adviser Babar Yousafzai shared individual list identified in the list. Among the highest-value targets are Bashir Zeb, also known as Comrade Bashir, and Captain Rehman Gul, alias Ustad Mureed. The government announced a reward of Rs25 Crore for information about each of them. Two other individuals, Nadeem alias Qambar and Mir Safeer Ahmed, also known as Jiyand Baloch, carry rewards of Rs15 Crore each.

Most-Wanted Individuals and Cash Rewards

# Name / Alias Father’s Name Reward 1 Hyrbyair Marri Khair Bakhsh Marri Rs10 Lac 2 Brahamdagh Khan Bugti Rehan Akbar Bugti Rs10 Lac 3 Samand Khan Essa alias Muhammad Khan Rs50 Lac 4 Riaz Gul Muhammad Jan Rs25 Lac 5 Sher Muhammad Bugti Malookan Rs25 Lac 6 Nadeem alias Qambar Jameel Ahmed Rs15 crore 7 Mir Safeer Ahmed alias Jiyand Baloch Abdul Ghani Rs15 crore 8 Bashir Zaib alias Comrade Bashir Dr Abdullah Rs25 crore 9 Captain Rehman Gul alias Ustad Mureed Mir Muhammad Afzal Rs25 crore 10 Muhammad Siddique alias Khalid Shareef Muhammad Raheem Khan Rs5 crore 11 Mujeeb ur Rehman alias Commander Akash Abdul Rasool Rs5 crore 12 Muhammad Farooq alias Comrade Ilahi Bakhsh Rs10 crore 13 Jaffer Khan alias Mulla Amin Peer Bakhsh alias Peero Khan Rs10 crore 14 Zaheer Shah alias Majeed Commander Ali Nawaz Rs2 crore 15 Sanaullah Riaz Gul Rs2 crore 16 Mushtaq Mengal alias Kohi Bashir Ahmed Rs5 crore 17 Rustum alias Gaindi Malik Khan Muhammad Rs5 crore 18 Naik Muhammad Abdul Mutlab Rs50 Lac 19 Shafi Muhammad alias Tawakal Durak Khan Rs1 crore 20 Habitan Kaweer Rs2 crore 21 Khair Baksh alias Khairo/Farooq Sohrab alias Qaim Khan Rs2 crore 22 Allah Gul Abdul Mutlab Rs50 Lac 23 Shindad Ismail alias Commander Mandos Muhammad Ismail Rs50 Lac 24 Fida Shah alias Kashak Syed Abdul Ghaffar Shah Rs50 Lac 25 Wahid Baksh alias Mujo/Muji Sozi Khan Rs50 Lac 26 Guli Mir alias Shah Mir Kashmir Khan Rs50 Lac 27 Chanda (Code: Chandi) Wakoo Bugti Rs50 Lac 28 Zahid Hussain alias Baloch/Rawani Muhammad Hussain Rs50 Lac 29 Jalal Ali Muhammad Rs50 Lac 30 Jalil Ahmed alias Shali Ali Muhammad Rs50 Lac 31 Pervaiz alias Shehzad Mengal Rs30 Lac 32 Shah Mir Muhammad Bakhsh Rs30 Lac 33 Nisar alias Qari/Mukhtiar Haider Rs25 Lac 34 Rasool Baksh alias Rasoo/Baba Pathan Khan Rs25 Lac 35 Ataq ur Rehman alias Zohaib Baloch Abdul Majeed Rs20 Lac 36 Mirza Khan alias Dholki Raheem Bakhsh Rs10 Lac 37 Rehan Ali (Code: Siri Lundi) Shah Mir Rs5 Lac 38 Fazal Khan alias Fazli Jasbar Tagia Khan Rs5 Lac 39 Jamsher Khan alias Miri Khan/Mastana Khan Faiz Muhammad alias Faizo Rs10 Lac

According to the official list, Bashir Zaib, son of Dr Abdullah and associated with Ahmed Wali in Nushki, and Captain Rehman Gul, son of Mir Muhammad Afzal and associated with Killi Mengal in Nushki, are each carrying a reward of Rs25 Crore. Nadeem alias Qambar, son of Jameel Ahmed, and Mir Safeer Ahmed alias Jiyand Baloch, son of Abdul Ghani, have each been assigned a reward of Rs15 Crore.

Mir Safeer Ahmed’s listed locations include Kirdgap in Mastung, with Kandahar in Afghanistan and Dubai also mentioned as his present locations. Muhammad Farooq alias Comrade and Jaffer Khan alias Mulla Amin are among those carrying rewards of Rs100 million each.

Officials assured the public that anyone providing information would have their identity protected and that relevant authorities would act promptly on intelligence found to be reliable and actionable. Balochistan government also clarified that the payment of rewards will be governed by its prescribed rules and procedures.

The home department adviser maintained that eliminating terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remain among the provincial government’s foremost priorities. He said cooperation from the public could strengthen intelligence-based operations and help security agencies take more effective action against elements threatening peace in Balochistan.