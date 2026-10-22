Fact Check: BLA’s Gwadar Attack Propaganda Exposed amid Damage to Balochistan’s Civilian Property

QUETTA – Social media posts circulated by banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and propaganda networks after Gwadar incident show the episode as major operational success against Pakistan’s armed forces.

In reality, the site targeted was a construction company camp that had already been vacated, while several trucks parked along a road were set on fire. No casualties were reported, and claims that security forces or intelligence installations had been targeted were baseless.

Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) subsequently also shared video showing a fighter driving a vehicle and detonating explosives at the gate of a Pakistani military camp. The group identified the alleged attacker as Jindar Sarmaachar, also referred to as Mujahid Mehr, alias Sigar Zamrani, and claimed he belonged to Sadu Operational Battalion.

PROPAGANDA VIDEO

گوادر، جسے پاکستان کی معیشت کیلئے ایک بڑا موڑ ثابت ہونا تھا، آج دہشتگردی کی آگ میں جل رہا ہے۔ https://t.co/T23U5wNyu8 — Muhammad Suhail ALI. (@MuhammaddSuhail) October 22, 2026

The incident caused no casualties and that no security personnel or security installations were affected. It stated that the principal damage involved trucks belonging to the transport sector, showing impact of the incident on civilian property and livelihoods.

The release of attack footage and claims of operational success are part of propaganda campaign surrounding the incident. Sharing such material as definitive proof of successful attack on a military installation is nothing but misleading.